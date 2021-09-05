Cork broadcaster Donncha Ó Dúlaing dies aged 88

The Cork-born presenter worked in both radio and TV, hosting cultural and traditional music for more than 50 years
The Cork-born presenter worked in both radio and TV, hosting cultural and traditional music for more than 50 years. 

Sun, 05 Sep, 2021 - 09:14
Steve Neville

Broadcaster Donncha Ó Dúlaing has died at the age of 88.

The Cork-born presenter worked in both radio and TV, hosting cultural and traditional music for more than 50 years.

RTÉ, who Mr Ó Dúlaing first joined in 1964, first reported his death on Sunday.

He was famed for his Highways and Byways programme where Mr Ó Dúlaing took part in numerous walks over the years, throughout Ireland, America and the Middle East raising millions of euro for chosen charities.

Over the course of his career, he interviewed people such as Éamon de Valera, Christy Ring, Pop John Paul II and Maureen O’Hara.

His last programme on RTÉ radio was Fáilte Isteach finished in 2015 when Mr Ó Dúlaing retired. 

Mr Ó Dúlaing graduated with a BA from UCC in 1960 and in 2016, he was presented with an alumni award for his career in radio and his charity work.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner in 2015, Mr Ó Dúlaing said that he developed a love of people through his work.

“Being a Corkman, I’m probably full of curiosity and I was a talker, but when I began broadcasting, my love of people really developed," he said.

He said that he stayed in touch with many of the people he interviewed and some had become friends. 

“That’s the thing that has appealed to me — I don’t let them go and they don’t let me go either, which is marvellous."

His wife Vera, a primary school teacher, died just last Sunday.

Mr Ó Dúlaing's son, Ruairí, wrote on Twitter that his father "was not inclined to stay now that Vera has gone".

He is survived by his four sons. His daughter, Sinead, died in 2010. 

