CUH overcrowding ‘out of control’ as INMO warns Covid safety measures can no longer be maintained

The level of overcrowding at Cork University Hospital is now so bad infection control measures needed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 can not be maintained, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) have said.

The number of patients waiting for beds at CUH this morning was the highest since the start of the pandemic with 63 patients being treated on a trolley.

INMO industrial relations officer for CUH, Liam Conway said the situation has gotten “out of control” and “extremely dangerous.”

“The rate of overcrowding in CUH is now so high that we can’t maintain the proper infection control measures needed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“There is an urgent need for additional beds and the appropriate staffing increases in ED and throughout hospital, but we also need more capacity in the community so people can be discharged at the right time and space is used properly."

Mr Conway said they are very quickly approaching the record overcrowding seen before the pandemic, but with the additional risk of Covid-19.

Throughout the month of August, over 6,360 patients were waiting for beds in Irish hospitals more than double the number recorded in August 2020.

“Our members and their patients are being put at risk,” he said, “it cannot be allowed to continue.”

Across the country, a total of 332 patients were waiting for a hospital bed this morning.

Throughout the month of August, over 6,360 patients were waiting for beds in Irish hospitals - more than double the number recorded in August 2020.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) recorded the highest number of patients waiting for a bed this month at 823. CUH recorded the second-highest figure at 738, while 563 patients had to be treated on trolleys in University Hospital Galway in August.

INMO director of industrial relations Tony Fitzpatrick said the situation is “completely unacceptable.”

“Government plans for opening back up society need to include extra healthcare capacity and supports for our healthcare staff, who are burnt out and exhausted.

“Increasing pressure on our members now without proper measures to deal with the demands on the health service is going to drive nurses and midwives out of their professions and out of the country.”

A spokesperson for CUH said the hospital has been "exceptionally busy" over the last number of days.

"Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED."

The spokesperson said the increase in attendance is due to the "large number of very ill medical patients requiring admission," while Covid-19 has also contributed to increased attendances in the Emergency Department.

"The pressure on the Emergency Department has been exacerbated by the continued impact of the recent Cyber Attack on the HSE," they added.

"Hospital management has requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP/South Doc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent.

"Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue.”