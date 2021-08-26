Emmanuel Macron: New trial could be arranged for Ian Bailey in France

A new trial could be arranged for Ian Bailey if he were to agree to travel to France, the French President has said.

Speaking in Dublin, Emmanuel Macron said that the death of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in west Cork 25 years ago was a "tragedy". He said that because Ms Toscan du Plantier was a French victim, the French courts had been able to find Mr Bailey guilty in his absence.

Mr Bailey was found guilty of the 1996 murder of the filmmaker when tried in absentia by a court in France. He has never been charged in Ireland and has always maintained his innocence, describing the French case as a show trial that was designed to find him guilty.

Mr Macron said that if the "person condemned" agreed to come to France, a new trial "could be organised". However, he said that Mr Bailey has thus far refused.

"In this context, the French Court of Appeal has issued an arrest warrant which the Dublin High Court has refused to implement. The French Court is working on what to do next."

He said there was a period of time for the two court systems to discuss what is next but that this should be done with a "mutual trust in the courts system".

The Taoiseach said the death of Ms Toscan du Plantier was a "terrible" deed which is a "source of great pain and grief" in Cork.

"We send our sympathies and empathy to her family," he said.

Mr Martin said he was struck by their "nobility and dignity" in two recent documentaries.

"We want justice to be done", as it is "a terrible stain," he said of the murder of the French citizen near Schull on 23 December, 1996.