Women, 60s, dies after colliding with truck on motorway 

A woman in her late 60s died after her car collided with a truck this morning in Longford Pass, Tipperary.
The accident happened on the southbound M8 motorway, south of junction 4, at about 11.30am on Tuesday.
The driver of the truck, a man in his mid 20s, was treated for shock at the scene by paramedics.
The woman's body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in South Tipperary General Hospital. A post mortem will take place in due course.
The road remains closed in both directions as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct their examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on the M8 southbound, south of junction 4, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make it available to gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.