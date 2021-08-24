Family of three rescued from boat trapped on rocks at mouth of Scariff River

Thankfully, none of those onboard the stricken cruiser were injured 
The Lough Derg RNLI crew arriving to the stricken cruiser's location. Picture: Lough Derg RNLI

Tue, 24 Aug, 2021 - 11:34
Steven Heaney

An RNLI crew came to the aid of a family of three whose boat ran aground on rocks near the mouth of the Scariff River in Tipperary last night.

At around 6.51pm yesterday evening, the RNLI lifeboat Jean Spier launched following a call from a concerned member of the public made to the Valentia Coast guard.

A stricken cruiser, with a family of three on board, had become trapped on rocks at Scariff Bay, just north of the entrance of the Scariff River.

With conditions favourable and visibility good, the RNLI volunteers got to the vessel at around 7:08pm where they found a family of three on the cruiser, all of whom were uninjured.

After completing their assessment of the cruiser’s condition, the RNLI crew determined that the boat had not been significantly damaged by the rocks. They attached a tow to the cruiser’s stern and guided it carefully back to the open water.

At around 7.48pm the boats began the journey back to Scariff Harbour, with both arriving safely back to the RNLI station on Lough Derg just after 8.06pm.

Involved in last night’s operation were helm, Owen Cavanagh, and crew members, Elanor Hooker, Joe O’Donoghue, and Doireann Kennedy.

Speaking this morning, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI, Jeremy Freeman, said he was thankful the operation was a successful one.

He advised water users to “keep a lookout and anticipate each navigation mark on your route and always carry a means of communication.”

