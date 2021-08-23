Cork nursing home found to have bedrooms with no natural light

Inadequate fire safety precautions that could actually increase the amount of time it would take to evacuate residents from nursing homes in a fire have been found by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).

One of the homes is a privately run home in Co Donegal which failed almost every regulation it was inspected for, while another is a community hospital in Cork run by the HSE.

Reports on the Harbour Lights Nursing Home in Bruckless, Co Donegal, and Fermoy Community Hospital in Co Cork are among 61 published by Hiqa on Monday.

Some 13 reports related to homes in Dublin, six in Cork, and five in Donegal.

Inspectors also found bedrooms with no access to natural light and cleaning equipment stored in an area used to dispose of human waste in Fermoy Community Hospital.

While the HSE facility was not fully compliant in five of the 21 regulations it was inspected for, Harbour Lights — where six of the 35 residents who caught Covid-19 in February died — was fully compliant in three of the 17 regulations it was inspected for on March 24.

Despite this, Hiqa said Covid-19 guidelines had not been updated and general infection prevention and control guidelines viewed were last reviewed in 2012.

Other issues at the home were insufficient staff, lack of accountability, and bad risk management.

The Glyntown Care Centre, run by Zealandia Limited, was found to be not fully compliant in seven of the 11 regulations it was inspected for in an unaccounted inspection on May 28.

Non-compliance issues were found in areas covering staff training, record keeping and governance.

Hiqa noted that while residents spoke positively about living in the 39-bed home, the inspection was in response to the receipt of “information” about residents suffering from bedsores.

Hiqa had asked the home for more information but as assurances regarding the prevention and management of pressure ulcers were not provided, it decided to inspect the home.

“The findings of this inspection were that management systems required strengthening, to ensure an effective and safe service was continuously provided for residents,” Hiqa said.

“This was particularly in relation to healthcare, and the prevention and management of pressure ulcers, which was found not to be in line with evidence-based nursing practice."

Increased clinical oversight by management of the quality of care that residents received in the centre was required.

“There were also deficits noted in individual assessment and care planning, infection prevention and control, training and staff development, and the management of complaints.”

At the Lakes Nursing Home on Hill Road, Killaloe, Co Clare, Hiqa found the home was not fully compliant with 11 of the 17 regulations it was inspected for on May 18.

The inspection followed the receipt of information “from a number of sources” in respect of staffing levels, quality of care, management of complaints, safeguarding residents from abuse and infection prevention and control.