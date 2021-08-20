Funeral details announced for Canadian med student killed while driving home after first day of work placement

Funeral details have been announced for the Canadian medical student killed in a car accident in Tralee this past Monday.

Nelia Scheeres, who was just 24, was driving home from her first day of work at a doctor’s practice in Lixnaw when the car she was driving collided with a truck at about 1.15 pm at Pope’s Cross on the main N69 Tralee to Listowel road.

Emergency services pronounced Ms Scheeres

dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured in the collision.

Ms Scheeres, originally from the city of Barrie in Ontario, Canada, had just begun an 18-week internship in Kerry as part of her studies at the University of Limerick (UL). She began her four-year undergraduate degree two years ago.

Her sister, Christie, is also a medical student at UL.

She is survived by her parents, Jaco and Madine, her brother Ian, and her sister, Christie.

UL President Kerstin Mey was among those to pay their respects to the student.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Nelia’s family, especially to her parents Jan (Jaco) and Madine, her sister and fellow BMBS student Christie, her brother Ian and to her extended family and fellow UL students," she said in a statement.

"Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis."

Ms Scheeres' family have announced that a private family funeral and cremation for their daughter and sister will take place in Ireland in the coming days.

"Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended relatives in South Africa, Holland & the US and her many school and university friends in Ireland and Canada," her family wrote on RIP.ie

"She was well-loved all over the world, may Nelia rest in peace."

Anyone who wishes to offer messages of sympathy to Ms Scheeres' family can do so via RIP.ie.

Gardaí investigating the crash are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

In particular, they wish to speak to any road users who were travelling on the N69 road at the time, and who may have camera footage, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Tralee Garda station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.