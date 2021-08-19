Medical student killed driving home after first day working in Kerry GP practice

The young medical student from Canada who was tragically killed in a road collision near Tralee on Monday afternoon had only recently moved to Kerry to start a work placement.

Nelia Scheeres, aged 24, is believed to have been driving home from her first day’s work at a doctor’s practice in nearby Lixnaw when the tragic accident occurred.

Ms Scheeres, a third-year student at UL’s Graduate Entry Medical School, died at the scene after the car she was driving collided with a truck, at around 1.15pm at Pope’s Cross on the main Tralee to Listowel road.

It is believed the young medical student was returning to Tralee after completing her day’s placement at the medical facility when the accident occurred.

Originally from Barrie in Ontario, Ms Scheeres had just begun an 18-week internship in Kerry as part of her course at the University of Limerick, where her sister is also a medical student.

Emergency services quickly rushed to the location of the collision, around 7km from Tralee town, but Ms Scheeres was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck did not require medical treatment at the scene. The road was closed until midnight on Monday to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene.

On Wednesday, flowers and memorial messages marked the spot on the N69 where Ms Scheeres lost her life.

Lixnaw parish priest Fr Anthony O’Sullivan said he was "genuinely heartbroken" to hear of the tragic news on Monday.

“It is an awful tragedy,” he said. “It was just so sudden. Our hearts go out to the woman and her family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Mayor of Kerry, Councillor Jimmy Moloney said: “As mayor, and on behalf of the people of Kerry I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones of the woman who lost her life tragically on Monday.

“We will be thinking of them at this difficult and sad time.”

Investigating gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to Monday’s tragic accident to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Ms Scheeres’ death was the sixth fatality on Kerry roads so far this year, and came just a month after 14-year-old Thomas Healy from Beaufort and 31-year-old motorcyclist James O’Connor lost their lives. By August last year, one of the deadliest years on Kerry roads in recent times, nine lives had been tragically taken on local roads.

Anyone with information on Monday’s tragic accident is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.