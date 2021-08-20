'The only good thing to come out of Cork was the road to Limerick': Treaty superfan throws down the gauntlet

Limerick hurling supporters have thrown down the gauntlet to their Cork counterparts ahead of the most anticipated All-Ireland hurling final in years.

Treaty superfan Anthony “Whacky” Galvin, hit back at attempts by Cork’s Lord Mayor to cross the Limerick border yesterday in search of the Liam MacCarthy Cup, which has been kept safe by the 2020 Champions.

Rebel Lord Mayor, Colm Kelleher, was held back at the border by Limerick’s Mayor, Daniel Butler, with the pair cheekily raising hurleys at dawn, as the build-up to the final intensified.

“The only good thing to come out of Cork was the road to Limerick,” joked Galvin.

With little more than 24 hours to go to the crunch game, it is all or nothing now for the two Munster teams.

Die-hard supporter Galvin — or “Whacky” as he’s known on the GAA terraces — is sure Limerick will take Cork’s scalp.

“We’re really witnessing the very best of Limerick hurling ever, at the moment, this is our third final in four years,” said the 55-year-old.

"We’ll be singing on Monday, not the Rebels," said Limerick's superfan. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

With modesty tripping off his tongue, he went on “...and we have a fantastic side with a great subs bench, a fantastic manager, the fan base is there; we never had it so good”.

“Without being too confident I honestly think we’ll be too strong for Cork. Cork will put it up to Limerick and I like to see a good game, but I think Limerick have the stamina to win — they are an all-round machine.

“Limerick will be packed alive with Limerick supporters celebrating, no disrespect to Cork.”

Whacky has followed his green and white heroes the length and breadth of the country since he was a child.

“I’m following them practically all my life, since I was a child when I went to Thurles with my Dad for big Munster championships."

The superfan said he has been to all of Limerick's All-Irelands since 1973, witnessing the victories and defeats.

“But, now these are the good times and we have to milk it, and the Cork milk is sweet, it's honey, bless them. We’ll be singing on Monday, not the Rebels.”

Rain showers today couldn't dampen the excitement and spirit of Limerick’s army of supporters who are preparing to march to Croker on a diet of dyed green pints, ice-cream and cocktails.

For Whacky the allure of All-Ireland final day is all but too much to contain his buzz: “Its the beauty of it, the fans, the colour, the speed of the hurling. The players aren’t rolling around on the ground looking for an Oscar.”

Steve Gleeson, owner of Limerick city sports shop, Gleeson Sport Scene, was happy to report “more hurleys have been sold in Limerick than they ever have been”.

Steve Gleeson Jnr and Mariana Gutierrez of Gleeson Sport Scene. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

The William Street store, which has been synonymous with Limerick GAA for decades, has sold out of the official team’s jerseys, sliotars, scarves and headbands.

Mr Gleeson’s late father, also Steve Gleeson, was the youngest referee (27) to adjudicate an All-Ireland Hurling Final when Kilkenny defeated Waterford in 1957 and his grand-uncle William J Gleeson was on the All-Ireland winning Limerick hurling teams of 1918 and 1921/23.

“This year business has been busier than any other year, even in 2018 when Limerick finally ended the 45-year drought. It’s all going out the door, jerseys, hurleys, balls, the whole lot,” Steve Jnr said.

“I fancy Limerick, they're more skillful than Cork, and while Cork have been coming good of late, Limerick have that little bit more experience.”

Not a chair or table is to be had in pubs across the city and county which are booked out on Sunday.

Health officials, the GAA, and gardaí urged those gathering for social events around the final to act “sensibly” and follow public health guidelines to prevent a potentially serious outbreak of Covid-19.