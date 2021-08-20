Tipperary influencer Aoife Walsh rapped by ad watchdog over water promotion

The model from Co Tipperary said she used the word 'collab' to indicate the posts were an ad, but the watchdog said this was insufficient
Tipperary influencer Aoife Walsh rapped by ad watchdog over water promotion

Social media influencer Aoife Walsh claimed she used 'ad' in all her stories in relation to the collaboration with Tipperary Water and considered it had been made very visible to viewers. File picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Fri, 20 Aug, 2021 - 20:00
Sean McCarthaigh

Former Miss Ireland and social media influencer Aoife Walsh, has been reprimanded by an advertising watchdog for not fully clarifying that she was taking part in a paid promotion of a bottled water product.

The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland partly upheld a complaint against Ms Walsh that she had breached its code over a post and story on her Instagram account where she talked about Tipperary Water and its new sustainable eco-carton.

A complaint was made to the ASAI that the promotion was misleading as Ms Walsh had not made it clear she had taken part in a paid collaboration with Tipperary Water on her Instagram account, which has more than 50,000 followers.

In parts of the post, the word “AD” is featured in a white text on a white background.

In reply to the ASAI, the company said it had made it clear to Ms Walsh that the post should be marked as a collaboration between her and Tipperary Water and it was intended that “paid partnership with Tipperary Water” would be used in the post.

While the post had been flagged as a collaboration using the #collab hashtag, the company said it did not consider it had gone far enough to meet the ASAI standard.

Tipperary Water said it had now amended its quality assurance process to include a further content check before sign-off to prevent similar errors in future.

Ms Walsh, a native of Co Tipperary who won the Miss Ireland contest in 2013, told the ASAI she always had and would continue to follow ASAI guidelines.

Paid promotions

The 32-year-old model, who also operates a blog called That Ginger Chick, said the static post had clearly marked it as “collab”, which she regarded as an industry standard and a term often used in paid promotions.

Ms Walsh said she always used either “collab” “ad” or “sp” to make it clear to her followers that what they were seeing involved a paid partnership.

She claimed she used “ad” in all her stories in relation to the collaboration with Tipperary Water and considered it had been made very visible to viewers.

The ASAI noted research showed only 4% of consumers who used social media identified “collab” as an advertising disclosure.

In its ruling, the ASAI observed it did not consider “collab” was a clear indication of commercial content and advised that its use should be discontinued.

The advertising watchdog also noted there was a significant difference in the clarity of the images of the promotion provided by Ms Walsh and the complainant.

While the ASAI accepted the influencer had included the word “ad” in the story, it did not consider that every part of the promotion clearly showed the word due to the colour of the text against the background imagery.

It directed the advertisement should not reappear in its current form.

Another social media influencer, Michelle Fox, who runs an Instagram account on health and beauty products, was also found in breach of the ASAI’s advertising code for failing to state she acted as a brand ambassador for cosmetic firm Inglot in every part of a post.

Read More

Workers and employers at odds over remote working

More in this section

'Time to get serious' about safety on Carrauntoohill, mountain rescuers warn 'Time to get serious' about safety on Carrauntoohill, mountain rescuers warn
'The only good thing to come out of Cork was the road to Limerick': Treaty superfan throws down the gauntlet 'The only good thing to come out of Cork was the road to Limerick': Treaty superfan throws down the gauntlet
Watch: RNLI rescue Ellie the dog after fall from Waterford cliff Watch: RNLI rescue Ellie the dog after fall from Waterford cliff
influencerperson: aoife walshorganisation: asaiorganisation: tipperary water
Tipperary influencer Aoife Walsh rapped by ad watchdog over water promotion

Funeral details announced for Canadian med student killed while driving home after first day of work placement

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

  • 6
  • 18
  • 36
  • 41
  • 46
  • 47
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices