Sunday trains to Dublin from Cork and Limerick sold out

Around 40,000 people are due to attend the All Ireland hurling showdown in Croke Park
Fri, 20 Aug, 2021 - 10:09
Greg Murphy

Iarnród Éireann is warning Cork and Limerick fans that Sunday train services from the two Munster cities to Dublin have already sold out.

The company also says that extra train services allocated for the match have also sold out.

Around 40,000 people are due to attend the All Ireland hurling showdown in Croke Park, the largest crowd to attend a sporting event in the country since the pandemic began.

They also say that many of train services running on Saturday have also sold out.

Trains are currently running at 75% capacity due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Iarnród Éireann has also reminded customers that alcohol will not be permitted onboard any services.

