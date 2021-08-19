Everyman artistic director blasts government inaction on reopening of live events

Some of Ireland's greatest breeding grounds for arts and culture are hanging by a thread and may not survive, as the live events sector waits patiently for a roadmap for opening, one of Cork's leading industry figures has said.

Artistic director of the Everyman theatre in Cork, Sophie Motley, said the arts sector was not looking for special dispensation from Government, but merely a roadmap out of one of its most difficult ever periods.

"Some say that arts is a luxury, but others would counteract that by saying sitting in a pub having a pint is a luxury, or 40,000 attending a match is a luxury. Nobody is listening to us, and the livelihoods of a whole generation of artists is at stake.

"Children and families are missing out on vital cultural experiences, which Ireland is known for worldwide."

Ms Motley said the apparent sidelining of Arts and Culture Minister, Catherine Martin, from the Cabinet was indicative of the view of the sector as a whole, despite its national and international gravitas.

"The minister isn't even allowed to have a seat at the table, which tells you all you need to know," she said.

Throughout August I'll work with my Government colleagues to define a path to reopening the live entertainment sector.



I've engaged with and listened to the sector and I understand how distressing this extended period of inactivity has been. — Catherine Martin TD (@cathmartingreen) July 30, 2021

The future of establishments like the 125-year-old Everyman, which is the oldest purpose-built theatre in Cork, is up in the air, according to Ms Motley.

"We are only managing due to funding and the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS). Having 50 people in for a performance is not enough to sustain it when we are 90% reliant on box office revenue. Children, families, schools - this is often the first live performance they will see in their lives. The longer it goes on, the greater the damage," she said.

A roadmap back is what the sector wants at this point, she said.

"We're waiting and waiting patiently, but we've braced for reopening before to no avail, and still we don't know what the plan is. That is just not good enough at this stage," she added.

Foreign Affairs Minister and Cork South Central TD, Simon Coveney, said that the Government will be in a position soon to provide certainty to the live music industry, after a "disappointing" meeting with the Arts and Culture Minister on Wednesday.

Sophie Motley: "The longer it goes on, the greater the damage." Picture: Denis Minihane

"The Government is very aware that it's been extraordinarily stressful and difficult for them," he said on Thursday.

"By the end of August, we will put a clear road map in place for the next stage."

He said that the Government was aware the sector needed clarity for the future.

"We will be able give them that before the end of the month," he said.

Earlier, Sinn Féin backed calls from the music industry for a clearer road map for the reopening of the sector.

Catherine Martin told a meeting of live entertainment representatives on Wednesday to lobby her Cabinet colleagues for support in the sector.

The meeting ended without a return date for live events agreed.