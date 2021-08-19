Roadmap urgently needed for Ireland's Experience Economy - Ibec

The Government is being urged to commit to a roadmap for the safe reopening of the Experience Economy including gigs and events.
Business group IBEC said the risk reduction that the vaccine programme is delivering should allow the Government to provide protection for the livelihoods of those working in the sector.
It follows news of a split emerging in the Cabinet over the reopening of the live events sector. Arts Minister Catherine Martin voiced her "disappointment" that her plan to reopen the sector was not approved by the Cabinet's Covid sub-committee.
“The Experience Economy is crucial in making Ireland a great place to live, work and invest," Sharon Higgins of Ibec said. "Its stakeholders have borne the brunt of the devasting economic impact of Covid and the continued failure to provide clarity as to when vast portions of the industry can reopen only serves to add further pressure to an already struggling sector."
She said many in the sector have already missed out on the peak holiday season. " In the absence of any roadmap, at the very least commitments must be granted to extend financial supports to the sector, aligned with an enhancement in investment in the ongoing management of Covid with regards to antigen testing," Ms Higgins said.