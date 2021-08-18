Four hospitalised after vehicles collide with cow in Clare

In a statement, gardaí confirmed the injuries and the road traffic incident this morning. 
A file picture of cattle grazing in Mitchelstown Co Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

Wed, 18 Aug, 2021 - 12:57
Ciarán Sunderland

Four people were hospitalised last night after vehicles collided with a wandering cow on the N18 in Co Clare. 

Gardaí said it is understood two cars collided with the animal.  

The incident happened near Cratloe just after the Limerick toll plaza headed towards the Bunratty direction. 

Emergency services including fire brigade units from Limerick city and Shannon responded to the scene. 

Six units in total attended and arrived just after 11.30pm. Gardaí were already in attendance from 11pm. 

Two men aged in their 40s, a woman in her 40s, and one woman in her 30s were taken to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) for treatment.  

"Gardaí attended a road traffic incident on the N18, Cratloe, shortly after 11pm last night. 

"Two cars are understood to have collided with a cow. 

"Two males in their 40s and two females, one in their 40s and the other in their 30s were taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for their injuries," the statement said. 

Traffic management was in place at the scene and the fire brigade described a significant build-up of traffic as a result. A clean-up operation of the road was necessary and the cow died of its injuries at the scene. 

The body was later removed from the area by animal collection services.

Emergency Services left the scene after 2am. 

