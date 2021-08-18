Prisoner released in error handed himself in

One of the men jailed for contempt of court over his failure to give evidence at a trial in connection with the death of Cameron Blair was released early from prison in error.
Craig O’Donoghue of Killala Court, Knocknaheeney, Cork was jailed for two months on July 21 by the Central Criminal Court.
He and another man,Darragh O’Connor of Deermount, Deerpark in the city, had gone on holiday to Ayia Napa instead of giving evidence in the trial of a teenager who committed violent disorder at the scene of Mr Blair’s murder. Both men were sentenced to two months in prison.
However, an error in the prison system calculated that O’Donoghue was entitled to remission as is the case for convicted prisoners.
However, remission does not apply for anybody jailed or contempt. As a result, O’Donoghue was freed last week but the error was soon discovered and the gardaí alerted.
The understands that gardaí called to his family home on Sunday night with a view to re-arresting him but he was not present. On Monday morning, he turned up of his own volition at Cork Prison to be re-committed.
“The general office in Dublin made the mistake,” one source said. “But he’s back inside now serving the full sentence.”