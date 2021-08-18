Prisoner released in error handed himself in

Craig‌ ‌O’Donoghue‌ ‌of‌ ‌Killala‌ ‌Court,‌ ‌Knocknaheeney‌ ‌in‌ ‌Cork‌ ‌was‌ ‌jailed‌ ‌for‌ ‌two‌ ‌ months‌ ‌on‌ July‌ ‌21 over‌ ‌his ‌failure‌ ‌to‌ ‌give‌ ‌evidence‌ ‌at‌ ‌a‌ ‌trial‌ ‌in‌ ‌connection‌ ‌with‌ ‌the‌ ‌death‌ ‌of‌ ‌Cameron‌ ‌Blair
Prisoner released in error handed himself in

Craig‌ ‌O’Donoghue‌ was released in error from Cork Prison after being jailed for contempt of court over‌ ‌his ‌failure‌ ‌to‌ ‌give‌ ‌evidence‌ ‌at‌ ‌a‌ ‌trial‌ ‌in‌ ‌connection‌ ‌with‌ ‌the‌ ‌death‌ ‌of‌ ‌Cameron‌ ‌Blair‌. File picture: Eddie O'Hare

Wed, 18 Aug, 2021 - 06:32
Michael Clifford

One‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌men‌ ‌jailed‌ ‌for‌ ‌contempt‌ ‌of‌ ‌court‌ ‌over‌ ‌his ‌failure‌ ‌to‌ ‌give‌ ‌evidence‌ ‌at‌ ‌a‌ ‌trial‌ ‌in‌ ‌connection‌ ‌with‌ ‌the‌ ‌death‌ ‌of‌ ‌Cameron‌ ‌Blair‌ ‌was‌ ‌released‌ ‌early‌ ‌from‌ ‌prison‌ ‌in‌ ‌error.‌ ‌ ‌ 

Craig‌ ‌O’Donoghue‌ ‌of‌ ‌Killala‌ ‌Court,‌ ‌Knocknaheeney‌,  Cork‌ ‌was‌ ‌jailed‌ ‌for‌ ‌two‌ ‌months‌ ‌on‌ July‌ ‌21 by‌ ‌the‌ ‌Central‌ ‌Criminal‌ ‌Court.‌ ‌

He‌ ‌and‌ ‌another‌ ‌man‌,Darragh‌ ‌O’Connor‌ ‌of‌ ‌Deermount,‌ ‌Deerpark‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌city‌, ‌had‌ ‌gone‌ ‌on‌ ‌holiday‌ ‌to‌ ‌Ayia‌ ‌Napa‌ ‌instead‌ ‌of‌ ‌giving‌ ‌evidence‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌trial‌ ‌of‌ ‌a‌ ‌teenager‌ ‌who‌ ‌committed‌ ‌violent‌ ‌disorder‌ ‌at‌ ‌the‌ ‌scene‌ ‌of‌ ‌Mr‌ ‌Blair’s‌ ‌murder.‌ Both‌ ‌men‌ ‌were‌ ‌sentenced‌ ‌to‌ two‌ ‌months‌ ‌in‌ ‌prison.‌ ‌ ‌ 

However,‌ ‌an‌ ‌error‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌prison‌ ‌system‌ ‌calculated‌ ‌that‌ ‌O’Donoghue‌ ‌was‌ ‌entitled‌ ‌to‌ ‌remission‌ ‌as‌ ‌is‌ ‌the‌ ‌case‌ ‌for‌ ‌convicted‌ ‌prisoners.‌ ‌

However,‌ ‌remission‌ ‌does‌ ‌not‌ ‌apply‌ ‌for‌ ‌anybody‌ ‌jailed‌ ‌or‌ ‌contempt.‌ ‌As‌ ‌a‌ ‌result‌, ‌O’Donoghue‌ ‌was‌ ‌ freed‌ ‌last‌ ‌week‌ ‌but‌ ‌the‌ ‌error‌ ‌was‌ ‌soon‌ ‌discovered‌ ‌and‌ ‌the‌ ‌gardaí‌ ‌alerted.‌ ‌

The‌ ‌ Irish‌ ‌Examiner‌ ‌understands‌ ‌that‌ ‌gardaí‌ ‌called‌ ‌to‌ ‌his‌ ‌family‌ ‌home‌ ‌on‌ ‌Sunday‌ ‌ night‌ ‌with‌ ‌a‌ ‌view‌ ‌to‌ ‌re-arresting‌ ‌him‌ ‌but‌ ‌he‌ ‌was‌ ‌not‌ ‌present.‌ ‌On‌ ‌Monday‌ ‌ morning,‌ ‌he‌ ‌turned‌ ‌up‌ ‌of‌ ‌his‌ ‌own‌ ‌volition‌ ‌at‌ ‌Cork‌ ‌Prison‌ ‌to‌ ‌be‌ ‌re-committed.‌ ‌ 

“The‌ ‌general‌ ‌office‌ ‌in‌ ‌Dublin‌ ‌made‌ ‌the‌ ‌mistake,”‌ ‌one‌ ‌source‌ ‌said.‌ ‌“But‌ ‌he’s‌ ‌ back‌ ‌inside‌ ‌now‌ ‌serving‌ ‌the‌ ‌full‌ ‌sentence.”‌ ‌ ‌ 

Read More

Cameron Blair trial witness who went to Ayia Napa when due to give evidence arrested 

More in this section

Watch the moment undercover Spanish police arrested Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch Watch the moment undercover Spanish police arrested Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch
Irish Youth Justice Service respond Teenage girl accused of stick-up with duct tape gun
Bail for Kinsale men accused of leaving man with 130 stitches and woman unconscious Bail for Kinsale men accused of leaving man with 130 stitches and woman unconscious
#courtsperson: cameron blair
Police Stock

Investigation launched following discovery of body in Fermanagh

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 14, 2021

  • 9
  • 15
  • 25
  • 30
  • 32
  • 34
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices