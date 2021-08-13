Pelican spotted in Wicklow escaped from Fota Wildlife Park

A Great White Pelican spotted on the Avoca River in Co Wicklow is believed to be one that escaped from Fota Wildlife Park in Co Cork.

Initially, thought to be a wild bird, it would have been the first sighting of a pelican recorded in Ireland as they are not normally spotted this far north.

They are usually found in swamps and shallow lakes around Southeast Europe, Asia and Africa.

According to the Irish Times, Fota Wildlife Park's animal care manager Declan O'Donovan confirmed that the male pelican "is one of ours".

“Normally we tend to clip them to keep them within the park," Mr O'Donovan said.

"This one just got a bit of flight underneath his wings and was able to pop out. He comes back to us on a regular basis and we feed him."

“He will spend a few days up around Wicklow. He’ll then come back in to Fota, and pop out to the harbour."

The Great White Pelican weighs around 10kg and has a wingspan of around three metres, making it one of the largest flying birds in the world.

The bird is capable of covering immense distances of up to 480km and eats around 1.5kg of fish every day.

“We have a sort of plan in place to catch him when he comes back," he said.

"It doesn’t always work out the way we want it to, but we will catch him and once we do we’ll clip his feathers and he’ll be back with his buddy.”