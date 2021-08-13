'The third wave was coming and I wanted to help': Why Cork's vaccinators enrolled to issue jabs

Biscuits and homegrown vegetables are some of the gifts that grateful patients have brought to Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh Covid-19 vaccine centre as a token of their deep thanks for their treatment there.

Approximately 2,000 people are vaccinated at Páirc Uí Chaoimh every day, with 30 new appointments every five minutes.

“One man brought in a plastic bag with two lettuce heads from his garden,” Berni O’Sullivan, deputy co-ordinator at the centre said. "That was touching.

“And people are emotional. One lady said that she never thought she’d see the day when she could get back to really living again."

Berni O'Sullivan, Deputy Coordinator, Pairc Ui Chaoimh Vaccination Centre with her former CUH colleague, retired consultant Rodney Meeke who has now joined the fight against Covid-19 working as a medic/vaccinator. “People are emotional. One lady said that she never thought she’d see the day when she could get back to really living again." Photo: Larry Cummins

“And that’s what the vaccine is for a lot of people, their ticket back to a normal life," Natasha Lewis, fellow deputy co-ordinator at the centre said.

"And for young people, it’s their passport to freedom again."

The demographics passing through the centre are set to widen again this week. Those aged 12 to 15 are expected to arrive at the centre this weekend having booked appointments from this week.

Getting through so many vaccinations - 287,000 have been administered in Cork with 137,000 being given through the Páirc Uí Chaoimh centre - has been a huge communal effort.

Retired consultant Rodney Meeke. "It’s quite a good voluntary effort, it’s good for your fellow man to get vaccinated to prevent others getting it." Photo: Larry Cummins.

Doctors, nurses, pharmacists and paramedics have even returned from retirement to help fight the pandemic.

Dr Rodney Meeke retired as an intensive care consultant in Cork University Hospital in July, but he volunteered to return to fight Covid at Christmas.

“The Covid situation was rampant in nursing homes back then and I wanted to help out," Dr Meeke said.

“The third wave was coming and the only way to stop it was prevention - vaccination.”

Irish Defence Forces army staff (front: left to right) Private TJ Coughlan, Private Charlie McLoughlin, and Cpl Eoin Curtin with (rear left to right) Gunner Shane Cole, Private Ewan Brennan and Lt Killian Ahern at the Pairc Ui Chaoimh Vaccination Centre. Photo: Larry Cummins

"I saw my fellow colleagues in intensive care in a very, very stressful situation. But there was a way out of this and that was to vaccinate.

"In the intensive care unit where I worked the numbers came down from March, April. They’ve had quieter periods since thanks to the vaccinating programme. And from people coming forward to be vaccinated.

"It’s quite a good voluntary effort, it’s good for your fellow man to get vaccinated to prevent others getting it, apart from giving the individual their own freedom."

Dr Jerome Murphy also returned from retirement to battle the pandemic on the front lines.

Retired Doctor Jerome Murphy: “There’s a very happy, upbeat mood here." Photo: Larry Cummins.

A retired GP from Turner’s Cross, he has practised medicine since 1983.

“I feel very privileged to be part of this. Everyone has pulled together and is working so hard. It’s a combined effort of everyone getting involved," he said.

“There are about 16 medics here who have come back from retirement.

“There’s a very happy, upbeat mood here.

Liz Foran, Lead Administrator and Aisleen O'Connell at work at the registration booths at Pairc Ui Chaoimh Vaccination Centre. Photo: Larry Cummins

“I did a house call three days ago to a woman in west Cork in her 80s who’s a full-time carer for her 40-year-old son. Since the pandemic, she was petrified about anyone coming to her house in case they brought Covid to her son. She’s had very little help since the pandemic but now that she's vaccinated, she can look for help because she won’t be so worried.

"To realise how important it is for people to get the vaccine has been moving."

He said that there have been no serious adverse reactions to the vaccine at the centre.

Aife O'Connell, Lead Vaccine Coordinator with Deputy Coordinators Berni O'Sullivan and Natasha Lewis at the Pairc Ui Chaoimh Vaccination Centre, Cork. Photo: Larry Cummins

"Out of about 1,500 people vaccinated we’ve had about four fainters. The younger the cohort the more they faint, but we’re prepared for that and it’s a minor issue.

"With vaccinations, less people are going to die, less people are going to end up in intensive care. And that’s what it’s all about for me. Keeping people out of hospital and intensive care."

Aife O’Connell, Acting Assistant Director of Nursing at the Páirc Uí Chaoimh Vaccination Centre, said that for the next cohort invited for vaccination - children aged 12 to 15 - the process will be broadly similar to every other age group.

But she reminded families that anyone aged 12 to 15 must have a consent form signed by their parent or guardian - even if the child was being brought to the centre by another responsible adult.