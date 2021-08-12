Dunkettle Interchange announces major traffic diversion through Glanmire in latest update

The Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade Project has issued a significant update and notice of road closure in effect from tomorrow morning over the course of the next two weekends.

From tomorrow morning, August 13 at 9.30am, the slip road from the L-2998 Richmond Road to the M8 southbound, just north of the interchange, will be temporarily closed until Monday, August 23 at 5am.

This closure is to allow construction workers to tie in two of the new interchange link roads between Gaelscoil Uí Drisceoil and the nearby railway to the M8 southbound.

An aerial view of the Dunkettle Interchange. Picture: Dunkettle Interchange

Traffic will be diverted locally via the Little Island Interchange and also through Glanmire as shown in the graphic provided by the project leaders when announcing the closure.

The announcement said the closure has been timed for this period as to minimise disruption as much as possible.

"The works are timed to avoid school term and thus minimise the impact on the Gaelscoil and on local residents.

"Local signposted diversions will be in place via both Glanmire village and the N25 Little Island Junction," the statement said.

The road closure was first announced in last month's newsletter which are set to continue throughout the project highlighting any major works on the site.

A Twitter account for the project provides regular updates online here.

There will be several deliveries of bridge beams throughout today as of 9.00AM. These beams will form the remaining core structure supporting the proposed N40/ M8 freeflow link. @CorkChamber @corkcitycouncil @Corkcoco @TIITraffic pic.twitter.com/PzXEeE8ArB — Dunkettle Interchange (@dunkettleint) August 12, 2021

Further information is available for those interested in signing up for the newsletterhere as well as from the Dunkettle Live Ap, available from Apple and Google App stores.

The latest project development follows confirmation in April that the first main section of the €215m upgrade of the Jack Lynch Tunnel/Dunkettle Interchange will open later this year, providing a direct route for motorists heading from the Tivoli direction onto the M8 Cork-Dublin motorway.

It forms part of an approach to "work from the outside in" in order to take as much traffic away from the roundabout on the northern side of the tunnel as possible, before the serious work begins, which will include building of a number of elevated slip roads to take traffic to local destinations, such as Glanmire, Glounthaune and so on.

When the M8 slip road opens it will divert a lot of Dublin-bound traffic away from the signalised roundabout.