Dunkettle Interchange announces major traffic diversion through Glanmire in latest update

The announcement said the closure has been timed for this period as to minimise disruption as much as possible. 
Dunkettle Interchange announces major traffic diversion through Glanmire in latest update

The planned road closures scheduled from tomorrow for over the weekend. Picture: Dunkettle Interchange.

Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 19:06
Ciarán Sunderland

The Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade Project has issued a significant update and notice of road closure in effect from tomorrow morning over the course of the next two weekends. 

From tomorrow morning, August 13 at 9.30am, the slip road from the L-2998 Richmond Road to the M8 southbound, just north of the interchange, will be temporarily closed until Monday, August 23 at 5am. 

This closure is to allow construction workers to tie in two of the new interchange link roads between Gaelscoil Uí Drisceoil and the nearby railway to the M8 southbound.

An aerial view of the Dunkettle Interchange. Picture: Dunkettle Interchange
An aerial view of the Dunkettle Interchange. Picture: Dunkettle Interchange

Traffic will be diverted locally via the Little Island Interchange and also through Glanmire as shown in the graphic provided by the project leaders when announcing the closure.

The announcement said the closure has been timed for this period as to minimise disruption as much as possible. 

"The works are timed to avoid school term and thus minimise the impact on the Gaelscoil and on local residents. 

"Local signposted diversions will be in place via both Glanmire village and the N25 Little Island Junction," the statement said. 

The road closure was first announced in last month's newsletter which are set to continue throughout the project highlighting any major works on the site.

A Twitter account for the project provides regular updates online here.

Further information is available for those interested in signing up for the newsletterhere as well as from the Dunkettle Live Ap, available from Apple and Google App stores. 

The latest project development follows confirmation in April that the first main section of the €215m upgrade of the Jack Lynch Tunnel/Dunkettle Interchange will open later this year, providing a direct route for motorists heading from the Tivoli direction onto the M8 Cork-Dublin motorway.

It forms part of an approach to "work from the outside in" in order to take as much traffic away from the roundabout on the northern side of the tunnel as possible, before the serious work begins, which will include building of a number of elevated slip roads to take traffic to local destinations, such as Glanmire, Glounthaune and so on.

When the M8 slip road opens it will divert a lot of Dublin-bound traffic away from the signalised roundabout.

Read More

First phase of Cork's €215m Dunkettle upgrade to open before year's end

More in this section

Watch: Lord Mayor of Cork challenged by rough sleeper over €350,000 'robot trees' Watch: Lord Mayor of Cork challenged by rough sleeper over €350,000 'robot trees'
Clean air zones and thousands of trees: Cork City Council unveils clean air strategy Clean air zones and thousands of trees: Cork City Council unveils clean air strategy
Planning battle looms over West Cork whiskey warehouses Planning battle looms over West Cork whiskey warehouses
#dunkettle interchange
Dunkettle Interchange announces major traffic diversion through Glanmire in latest update

Cork lotto player misses out on €9.7m jackpot by one number

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

  • 25
  • 31
  • 32
  • 41
  • 43
  • 46
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices