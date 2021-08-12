Permission is granted for 137 Limerick homes

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission for the development of 137 residential units in Co Limerick.

Regal Park Developments Limited applied for planning permission for the proposed development, at Walkers Lane, Annacotty, Limerick, a site bordered by the Dublin Road and the Castletroy College Road.

The proposed development will consist of 61 apartments, 51 duplexes and 25 houses.

According to planning documents, the apartment will be divided across two blocks of four and five storeys, accommodating two three-bed units, 52 two-bed units, and seven one-bed units.

The apartment blocks will also provide communal recreational spaces and communal rooftop gardens.

The duplexes, meanwhile, will be of two and three storeys in height, providing for 24 three-bed units, 25 two-bed units and two one-bed units.

The houses will be two and three storeys in height, with seven four-bed units and 18 three-bed units.

The proposed development will also include the provision of communal and public open space including a playground facility.

The provision of 61 underground parking spaces, 122 ground-level car park spaces and 120 bicycle spaces within the apartment blocks were also included in the plans.

Previous refusal

The developers had previously been refused permission for this site, with local residents expressing concern in relation to the size and scale of the development, and the impact it would have on local traffic.

However, a renewed development has been approved, subject to some 29 conditions.

In its decision, an Bord Pleanála stated that, prior to commencement, revised details should be provided and agreed with regard to bicycle and pedestrian connectivity to the R445 Dublin road from the development and privacy screens between balconies of apartments.

Other conditions set out in its decision was the development shall be carried out on a phased basis, that a minimum of 10% of car park spaces be provided for electrical vehicle charging points and that a suitably qualified ecologist is appointed to oversee site set up and construction.

The planning board concluded that, subject to compliance with the planning conditions, the proposed development would constitute an acceptable residential density, would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area, would be acceptable in terms of urban design, height and quantum of development.

It also concluded that the development would not "adversely effect" the integrity of the European sites, in view of the sites' conservation objectives.

“The proposed development would, therefore, be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area,” the board said.