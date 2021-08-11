Gardaí appeal for information tracing missing Tipperary man

Jordan Choppin was last seen yesterday and is from Roscrea, Co Tipperary. 
Gardaí appeal for information tracing missing Tipperary man

Missing man, Jordan Coppin. Picture: Gardaí

Wed, 11 Aug, 2021 - 19:02
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí are asking the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 21-year-old man last seen yesterday. 

Jordan Choppin is missing from his home in Roscrea, Co Tipperary.

He is described as being of stocky build, 5'6" in height, and has brown hair with blue eyes. 

His family and the gardaí are concerned for his welfare. 

Anyone with information on Mr Choppin's whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Roscrea on (035) 0524230 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

Alternatively, anyone with information is able to contact any Garda Station.

Limerick man charged with attempted murder tells court he 'didn't do it'

Limerick man charged with attempted murder tells court he 'didn't do it'

