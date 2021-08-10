Cork GP targeted with protest following calls for safe access zones

A Cork doctor says there is an ongoing protest outside her practice today following her call for safe access zones to be introduced around medical facilities.

Dr Mary Favier said a man with a placard has been outside her surgery this morning despite the fact that she herself is not there.

As the practice is no longer listed on the MyOptions list of providers, Dr Favier said the man "isn't harassing any abortion patients, rather all patients. And the staff. And the local community."

The one-man protest has led to Dr Favier, a founding member of Doctors for Choice, and many others calling on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to legislate for safe access zones as a matter of urgency.

A protester with a placard is outside my practice this morning.

I'm not even there and off the MyOptions providers list for a week. So he isn't harassing any abortion patients, rather ALL patients. And the staff. And the local community.@DonnellyStephen it is time to legislate — Dr Mary Favier (@rosablackgp) August 10, 2021

The National Women's Council of Ireland called for the proposed measures must be swiftly progressed to ensure all women and pregnant people can access the vital care they need.

Executive Director of Amnesty Ireland, Colm O'Gorman, said it is beyond unacceptable that protests such as this morning's are still happening three years after Ireland voted to repeal the eighth amendment.

Just yesterday, Dr Favier had said that protests were beginning to ramp up once again as Covid restrictions have eased.

“The purposes of those pickets isn’t just about intimidating women or patients attending for abortions," she said.

“It’s about intimidating other people who might support that service, intimidating staff.”

In recent days, Stephen Donnelly has said that officials in his department “continue to work with me to ensure safe access around medical facilities”.