Cork GP targeted with protest following calls for safe access zones

Dr Mary Favier said the protest "isn't harassing any abortion patients, rather all patients. And the staff. And the local community."
Cork GP targeted with protest following calls for safe access zones

Dr Mary Favier has called for safe access zones around medical facilities to be legislated for as quickly as possible. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Tue, 10 Aug, 2021 - 12:48
Michelle McGlynn

A Cork doctor says there is an ongoing protest outside her practice today following her call for safe access zones to be introduced around medical facilities.

Dr Mary Favier said a man with a placard has been outside her surgery this morning despite the fact that she herself is not there.

As the practice is no longer listed on the MyOptions list of providers, Dr Favier said the man "isn't harassing any abortion patients, rather all patients. And the staff. And the local community."

The one-man protest has led to Dr Favier, a founding member of Doctors for Choice, and many others calling on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to legislate for safe access zones as a matter of urgency.

The National Women's Council of Ireland called for the proposed measures must be swiftly progressed to ensure all women and pregnant people can access the vital care they need.

Executive Director of Amnesty Ireland, Colm O'Gorman, said it is beyond unacceptable that protests such as this morning's are still happening three years after Ireland voted to repeal the eighth amendment.

Just yesterday, Dr Favier had said that protests were beginning to ramp up once again as Covid restrictions have eased.

“The purposes of those pickets isn’t just about intimidating women or patients attending for abortions," she said.

“It’s about intimidating other people who might support that service, intimidating staff.” 

In recent days, Stephen Donnelly has said that officials in his department “continue to work with me to ensure safe access around medical facilities”.

Read More

Anti-mask group intimidates Waterford businesses with fraudulent letters

More in this section

sunset at the cliffs of moher in county clare, ireland. beautiful evening scenic view from the wild atlantic way Cliffs of Moher among Europe's prettiest places: Condé Nast
Abandoned facemask face mask as protection against Covid-19 coronavirus Anti-mask group intimidates Waterford businesses with fraudulent letters
Cork care centre got favourable inspection just months before HSE closure decision  Cork care centre got favourable inspection just months before HSE closure decision 
health#abortion lawsplace: corkperson: dr mary favier
Cork GP targeted with protest following calls for safe access zones

Cork's Shakey Bridge hoping to sway judges for prestigious global award

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 7, 2021

  • 14
  • 15
  • 29
  • 34
  • 41
  • 46
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices