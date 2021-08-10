Anti-mask group intimidates Waterford businesses with fraudulent letters

Dozens of Waterford businesses have received fake ‘pre-action’ legal letters from a group calling themselves ‘Anti-Corruption Ireland’ about their policies of refusing entry to customers who are not wearing masks.

In the letter, which has been sent to shops, pubs, restaurants and a number of other small businesses, the group claims that refusing entry to people not wearing a mask “is a serious matter, involving a systematic breach of the law and serious infringement of the civil and human rights under the Constitution of the European Convention of Human Rights”. The letter is then signed, fraudulently, by “Ken Cunningham Solicitors, South Parade, Waterford”.

Speaking out against the campaign, Ken Cunningham said that he was “emphatically denying any involvement with any group that is anti-face mask or anti-vaccine”. He said that he had been contacted by a number of businesses who were surprised to see his name on the letter.

“We have no instructions as a legal firm from anyone purporting to suggest that we are sending out correspondence on their behalf, and signed off by me personally or our firm, that we are to take legal action on their behalf,” Mr Cunningham said.

“It is not true and any local business owner that receives this correspondence with my name purportedly set out, I want them to make direct contact with me as I am making a list of all the local businesses that have received one.”

The owner of a well-known Waterford city centre pub, who wanted to remain anonymous because the intimidation has increased “beyond the letter” since indoor dining resumed, said: “I don’t think the public appreciate the grief that our staff receive on an almost daily basis from these people who seem to think they’re guardians of the State.

“They intimidate and harass young people who are just trying to go about their jobs, with nonsense that they read on one of their Facebook groups.”

The pub owner says that he knew the letter was fake “as soon as he read it.”

“It was actually laughable, but it goes to show the lengths they are prepared to go to intimidate people,” he said.

One of the women from the group was waving the letter in my face a few weeks ago telling me that we’d be ‘sued for everything we have’. The level of anger she was displaying was actually frightening and wasn’t nice for my other customers to witness.

It is understood that the anti-mask and vaccine groups have been mobilising on Facebook and WhatsApp Groups and the original letter, which contained the fake signature of solicitor Ken Cunningham, was downloaded from a group and each locality was told to sign it from a “well-known local solicitor”. They have also been threatening to arrange protests outside pubs and restaurants as well as organised negative review campaigns on Trip Advisor.

Green Party TD for Waterford, Marc O’Cathasaigh, told the Waterford News & Star that he’s “disgusted” that local businesses have been subjected to intimidation of this kind.

“The hospitality sector in particular have suffered during the Covid pandemic with many small business owners put under intense financial and emotional pressure trying to keep their businesses on a lifeline during the pandemic,” Deputy O'Cathasaigh said.

He said that local businesses need our support now more than ever, “not intimidation or scaremongering”.