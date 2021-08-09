Watch: Wally makes latest appearance off Co Cork coast

Wally the walrus has become a happy and familiar sight since first appearing on our shores in March.

The flippered mammal has been enjoying an extended stay in Europe appearing in Wales, Spain and France over the past number of months.

Now that he has return to Ireland, he has graced Cork with his presence.

Footage shows the walrus swimming off the coast of Cork - he has previously visited Kerry and Waterford.

In a video which appeared on social media over the weekend, filmed by John Collins, curious Wally swims close to the boat before delving back beneath the waves.

The large-toothed mammal doesn't appear to be shy as he takes his time by the boat entirely unfazed by the people onboard.

Mr Collins, delighted by the chance opportunity to see the walrus up close, remarked on the huge size of the mammal who is estimated to be of a similar size to a dairy cow or a bull.

Just received this footage of Wally the Walrus in Courtmacsherry, Co Cork.

What an absolutely majestic animal.

Vid credit John Collins. pic.twitter.com/iBIZuCNYoY — Christopher O’Sullivan TD (@COSullivanTD) August 8, 2021

After Wally reappeared on Irish shores last week, Seal Rescue Ireland (SRI) reminded people not to approach him if they spot him.

"Observe quietly from a minimum of 300m and encourage others to do the same," the group said.

"Thank you to all the walrus lovers sharing in our excitement about seeing such an incredible creature in our Irish waters!

"We hope everyone shares in our priority to keep him safe so he can rest up and head back to his home in Arctic waters."

It is thought the walrus it found itself on Irish shores after falling asleep on an iceberg in the arctic and drifting away back in March of this year.

We will have to wait and see how long Wally chooses to stay but it is important that people make sure his stay here is happy and safe and do not interfere with his wellbeing.

Report sightings to SRI's 24/7 Rescue Hotline on 0871955393.