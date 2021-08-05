Casteltownbere RNLI escort yacht to safety after anchor drags in Dunmanus Bay

Castletownbere RNLI came to the aid of a yacht last night anchored in the Dunmanus Bay in West Cork as deteriorating weather conditions threatened the safe mooring of the vessel.

Dropping anchor yesterday evening, the 32-foot yacht with five persons on board moored for the night near Dooneen point on the northern shore of Dunmanus Bay.

As the night progressed, the weather grew worse and the yacht began to drag its anchor leading to immediate requests for help from the Valentia Coastguard.