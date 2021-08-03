UCC appoints Professor John O’Halloran as president

University College Cork (UCC) has appointed Professor John O’Halloran as the 16th president to lead the university.

Professor O’Halloran has been acting as interim president of the university since September 2020.

Prior to his appointment, he was the deputy president and registrar and led UCC’s first academic strategy.

He also formerly served as vice-president for teaching and learning, and as vice-head of the College of Science, Engineering and Food Science.

“I am very honoured to take up the role of President of this great institution at this time,” Professor O’Halloran said.

“This university has seen many challenging times and in the last 18 months we have demonstrated strong resilience and determination to deliver on our research and education mission and on societal impact.”

UCC is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor John O’Halloran @johbees as the sixteenth President of the University.https://t.co/7DGakcnDll — UCC Ireland (@UCC) August 3, 2021

“My ambition is to lead our UCC team through the next phase of transformation to secure the future for our university and make our planet a better place through further ambitious research, high quality education and student experience and first-class staff support.”

Dr Catherine Day, the chairperson of UCC’s governing body said: “After a rigorous international search, I am delighted that Professor John O’Halloran has been selected as the new President of UCC.”

“He will help shape the next decade of UCC’s development, delivering a first-class and holistic experience for students and staff and ensuring that UCC makes a strong contribution to regional and national development as a centre of learning and research excellence.”