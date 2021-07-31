Hero praised for rescuing Limerick girl, 7, after mother's 'worst nightmare'

The woman is urging parents to be cautious with their children when near water.
Hero praised for rescuing Limerick girl, 7, after mother's 'worst nightmare'

Patrick Mungovan heard the screams and “without hesitation” entered the water to save the child. File picture: Pexels

Sat, 31 Jul, 2021 - 20:00
Steve Neville

A Limerick woman whose “worst nightmare” played out in front of her eyes has praised the man who saved her daughter from the sea.

Julie Peters is now urging parents to keep both eyes on their kids at all times when near water.

The mother of three had been visiting Quilty in Co Clare when her daughter, Leah, slipped into the water at Seafield Pier.

The seven-year-old was “unable to reach the bottom” and was struggling in the water.

A man heard the screams and “without hesitation” entered the water to save Leah.

Ms Peters said that Patrick Mungovan, a trained lifeguard, lifted Leah from the water and got her back to dry land.

“I will never forget the fright to see my 7-year-old daughter so helpless and scared,” said Ms Peters.

“It could have been a different outcome had this man not been there to help Leah.” 

Ms Peters hailed Mr Mungovan as a “true hero” and promised to replace his iPhone, which had been in his pocket when he jumped in the water.

She said that it was “clear to see” that Mr Mungovan was experienced around water “with such a quick reaction to help my baby”.

It is with your bravery and life-saving skills that I still have my daughter alive with me.

Leah was examined by a doctor after the incident and was told she was very lucky as she could have started to intake water to her lungs had she been in there longer.

Ms Peters urged parents to be cautious with their children when near water.

“Even a split second can mean the difference between life and death.

She said she wanted to share her story so parents can understand dangers of how fast things can go wrong and to share the name Mr Mungovan.

Ms Peters added that she will never be able to thank him enough “for saving my daughter’s life”.

Read More

Cork city flood plans to progress at pace after High Court ruling

More in this section

500 Natterjack toadlets reared in Fota Wildlife Park released into the wild in Kerry 500 Natterjack toadlets reared in Fota Wildlife Park released into the wild in Kerry
Limerick woman seriously injured in cow attack appeals for donations for life-saving air ambulance Limerick woman seriously injured in cow attack appeals for donations for life-saving air ambulance
Council withdraws action against Danny Healy Rae over promotion sign  Council withdraws action against Danny Healy Rae over promotion sign 
Hero praised for rescuing Limerick girl, 7, after mother's 'worst nightmare'

Special delivery for Cork's gold medal winning Olympians

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

  • 1
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 30
  • 32
  • 4

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices