Cork player scoops €250,000 in Lotto draw

The lucky punter scooped the top prize in the Lotto Plus 2 draw
Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 13:44
Steve Neville

Someone in Cork is a quarter of a million euro richer following last night’s Lotto draw.

The lucky punter scooped the top prize in the Lotto Plus 2 draw, winning €250,000.

The winning ticket was bought on Wednesday in Centra Millstreet at West End in Millstreet.

The winning numbers in the Lotto Plus 2 draw were 5, 12, 27, 30, 33, 40 and the bonus was 24.

Assistant manager of the shop, Alan Dunne, said there is a lot of excitement in the store.

“We have had a few customers in to eagerly check their tickets already and I’m sure there will be a good few more throughout the day too.

“It’s a lovely amount to win – I don’t think any of us would say no to that!

“It would be nice if it was someone local who has come into this bit of luck – hopefully they check their ticket soon and realise just how much it’s worth," he added.

The National Lottery has advised the winning ticket holder to sign the back of their ticket and to get in touch with the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

There was no winner of last night’s €7,834,284 main Lotto jackpot so Saturday’s draw is set to roll to an estimated €8.5 million.

