Cork GAA lodges plans for museum and visitor experience at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Cork GAA has submitted a planning application to Cork City Council for changes to the Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium to include a new museum, cafe and visitor experience.

The application also includes interior changes which the Páirc Uí Chaoimh Stadium Board said would enhance its attractiveness as a conference venue with new entrances off Monahan Road and a controversial proposal to convert an area of green space near the Atlantic Pond into a car park.

Included in the proposed changes are new landscaping and tree planting, car and bus pick-up and drop-off points, a new set-down area at the main entrance and a new accessible playground between Páirc Uí Chaoimh and the Atlantic Pond.

Unveiling their plans on Friday morning, less than four years after the stadium's €90m revamp, the board said the changes to the Marina and the development of the increased number of visitors to the area with the development of the adjacent Marina Park has resulted in the need to change how the stadium is accessed.

"The pedestrianisation of the Marina has made accessing the site from its north side extremely difficult and dangerous to pedestrians," Michael O’Flynn, a member of Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium board said.

"Vehicular access has to transfer to Monahan Road for safety reasons, and in doing so, we need to ensure that we put in place an acceptable plan that respects both the environment and our neighbours."

Computer generated image of the planned changes to Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium that will include a museum, visitor centre and cafe.

The stadium board said the proposed routes have been successfully used in recent weeks to accommodate vehicles accessing the vaccination centre at Páirc Uí Chaoimh and said the numbers using the same route under the planning application are expected to be a fraction of that number.

Parking controversial

However, the proposal to change the section of green open space for parking purposes has proved controversial and is expected to be opposed by a number of local residents.

The stadium board has secured a letter of consent to lodge its application from Cork City Council, which owns the land. A spokesperson for the council said the letter was given without prejudice to the planning process and that any disposal of land would ultimately require the approval of councillors.

"The board has carefully assessed the business plan for Páirc Uí Chaoimh in developing this new proposal," chairperson of the Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium board John Horan said.

We need to ensure that we put in place an acceptable plan that while ensuring its commercial viability, also respects the environment and our neighbours.

"Where events of any kind are staged at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, every effort will be made to encourage people not to drive to the stadium.”

Elton John playing at the 3Arena, Dublin in June 2019. The artist has announced his farewell tour in 2022 and his final gig in Ireland will be in Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh on July 1, 2022. File picture: Gary Ashe

Along with major GAA games, Páirc Uí Chaoimh has also hosted large concerts in recent decades, with plans for other similar events in the future.

Tickets went on sale on Thursday for an Elton John concert that will take place in the stadium on July 1 next year.

Cork GAA chairperson Marc Sheehan said a new community liaison officer would also be tasked with reviewing plans for access to the stadium on match days and other occasions to ensure minimal disruption to neighbouring communities around the stadium.