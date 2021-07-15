Elton John to play farewell tour date at Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Performer Elton John has revealed he will play in Cork next year as part of his farewell tour. The Páirc Uí Chaoimh concert will be his final gig in Ireland before he retires.

Elton will play a night at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork City on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Tickets for the Cork concert go on sale Thursday, July 22 at 9am from all usual Ticketmaster outlets.

Elton will mark his return to the stage in Europe on September 1 at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Berlin, including sold out shows at Dublin’s 3Arena and Belfast’s SSE Arena in December.

"Hello, all you wonderful fans out there. I’m coming to you today with an announcement I’ve been working towards for, well, all my life: the shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe.

"I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career," the star said in a video message.

"Whether it’s next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time.

"This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows.

"To all my friends down under, We’ll be seeing you too. Thank you and I look forward to seeing you in your town."

The 'Final Tour' will make stops in Europe in major cities such as Milan, Paris, Liverpool and more before he travels to North America, playing in major cities including Vancouver, Toronto, Chicago and more. In 2023, he will perform at two shows in Auckland, New Zealand, followed by soon-to-be-announced dates in Australia.

The Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour kicked off to a sold-out crowd in 2018 and has since received rave reviews around the world.