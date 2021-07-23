Join the celebrations with the 2021 Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival

Events across the full week of the 2021 Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival promise to bring a healthy service of joy, a welcome counterfoil to the past year of sombre societal thoughts.

The Covid-19 pandemic, of course, means that the Cork Pride Board and Committee have again this year had to work hard to bring the festival back to the people of Cork.

Below is a sample of this year's packed programme of events from July 24 to August 1. This year's Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival will be an unique hybrid programme of in-person and online events that are Covid-compliant.

Cork LGBT+ Interactive Walking History Tour

The Cork Pride Interactive LGBTI+ Walking History Tour in collaboration with Orla Egan from The Cork LGBT Archive. Plaques are placed on many buildings in Cork with QR codes linking to exhibits on the Cork LGBT Archive site, with film, leaflets, and posters.

LINC Drama – ‘Queer Code’

A collection of monologues and poetry inspired by Fitzgerald’s Park. Stroll about the Park in search of QR codes that will take you on a journey into the lives of characters created by LINC Drama.

Cork Queeros Exhibition

Portraits of a community: Cork City Library – July 24 to August 7. Cork Queeros is a photography exhibition portraying a range of people engaged in various ways with the Cork LGBT community. It includes community activists, sports people, artists.

Coming Out for Pride 5k

Join the 5k run for mental health. Cork Pride is asking the LGBTI+ community, friends, families, and allies to Come Out and join in raising funds for subsidised LGBT counselling programmes through the Gay Project and LINC.

Cork Pride at the Marina Market

Pick up all your Pride essentials, and find out about the various activities and supports on offer at info stands. Saturday 24th July and Sunday 1st August from 10am to 6pm. Cork Pride at the Marina Market.

Cork Pride Land to Lee Opening Ceremony

Spectators are asked to follow social distancing guidelines along Port of Cork and Marina Area on Saturday, July 24, at the launch of Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival, with a 5k run, and the Pride Flotilla sailing to Custom House Quay.

Cork Hellhounds RFC Touch Tournament

Cork’s first all-inclusive rugby team is hosting a touch tournament to introduce people to rugby and to play with the Hellhounds, Saturday, July 24.

Cork Pride On Tour

Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival. Sunday, July 25, the Flash Parade will drive through the main streets of Carrigtwohill (11:25), Midleton (11:45), Fermoy (12:35), Mitchelstown (13:25), Mallow (14:20), Blarney (16:00) and Ballincollig (16:40).

Cork Pride Remembrance Service

The Service of Remembrance in St Anne’s, Shandon, from 7:30pm on Thursday, July 29, celebrates people whose courage gave the LGBT+ community strength and self-belief.

Work with Pride D&I Conference

The 2021 Work With Pride D&I Conference, hosted by Cork LGBT+ Pride festival and supported by Ibec, is a key event of Cork Pride Week, hosting important discussions at virtual workshops and celebrating inclusive workplaces.

Cork Pride Party At The Port

Join Cork’s LGBTI+ community from 3-7pm on Sunday, August 1, for a socially distanced Drive-In party hosted by Paul Ryder, live music with special guest artists and leading DJs.

Other events include: Cork Pride, Heels on Wheels; Glucksman’s Cork Pride Project Exhibition; Welcome to the Community, Coming Out Evening; UCC Gay Rocks; Dragging Up the Past Live; and Cork Pride, Brighter OUTcomes, health and wellbeing expo with laya healthcare.

For full information on all of the events in the 2021 Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival, see: https://corkpride.com/events-listing/