Fish kill on River Ilen near Skibbereen may have left 2,000 fish dead

Inland Fisheries Ireland is investigating a "major" fish kill on the River Ilen near Skibbereen in West Cork, in which as many as 2,000 fish may have died.
IFI said it responded to a call from a member of the public early on Wednesday morning.
Fish mortalities were detected over a 2km stretch of the River Ilen, downstream from the centre of Skibbereen town. Water and fish samples were taken from the scene by Inland Fisheries Ireland Officers and removed for scientific analysis at an independent laboratory.
IFI estimate that there were around 2,000 fish mortalities across several species including sea trout, salmon, eel and flounder.
It said investigations are ongoing and that IFI is not in a position to comment on the cause of the fish kill at this stage, pending further analysis of samples taken.
The River Ilen is an important habitat for sea trout and salmon and is one of the prime angling rivers in the South-West of the country.
Members of the public are encouraged to call Inland Fisheries Ireland’s confidential hotline number on 1890 34 74 24, which is open 24 hours a day.