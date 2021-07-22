Fish kill on River Ilen near Skibbereen may have left 2,000 fish dead

IFI estimate that there were around 2,000 fish mortalities across several species including sea trout, salmon, eel and flounder.
Fish kill on River Ilen near Skibbereen may have left 2,000 fish dead

IFI estimate that there were around 2,000 fish mortalities across several species including sea trout, salmon, eel and flounder.

Thu, 22 Jul, 2021 - 11:36
Noel Baker

Inland Fisheries Ireland is investigating a "major" fish kill on the River Ilen near Skibbereen in West Cork, in which as many as 2,000 fish may have died.

IFI said it responded to a call from a member of the public early on Wednesday morning.

Fish mortalities were detected over a 2km stretch of the River Ilen, downstream from the centre of Skibbereen town. Water and fish samples were taken from the scene by Inland Fisheries Ireland Officers and removed for scientific analysis at an independent laboratory.

IFI estimate that there were around 2,000 fish mortalities across several species including sea trout, salmon, eel and flounder.

Assistant Inspector with Inland Fisheries Ireland, John Twomey, pictured with fish samples at the scene of a recent fish kill along the River Ilen in Skibbereen in West Cork. Investigations into the cause of the fish kill are ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Inland Fisheries Ireland’s confidential hotline number on 1890 34 74 24, which is open 24 hours a day.
Assistant Inspector with Inland Fisheries Ireland, John Twomey, pictured with fish samples at the scene of a recent fish kill along the River Ilen in Skibbereen in West Cork. Investigations into the cause of the fish kill are ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Inland Fisheries Ireland’s confidential hotline number on 1890 34 74 24, which is open 24 hours a day.

It said investigations are ongoing and that IFI is not in a position to comment on the cause of the fish kill at this stage, pending further analysis of samples taken.

The River Ilen is an important habitat for sea trout and salmon and is one of the prime angling rivers in the South-West of the country.

Members of the public are encouraged to call Inland Fisheries Ireland’s confidential hotline number on 1890 34 74 24, which is open 24 hours a day.

Read More

Activist placed cannabis plants outside Cork City Hall

More in this section

Activist placed cannabis plants outside Cork City Hall Activist placed cannabis plants outside Cork City Hall
Tickets for Elton John's Cork show go on sale tomorrow. Here's what you need to know  Tickets for Elton John's Cork show go on sale tomorrow. Here's what you need to know 
George Nkencho death Crisis intervention teams to be piloted in Limerick city in wake of George Nkencho killing
Fish kill on River Ilen near Skibbereen may have left 2,000 fish dead

Gardaí appeal for public's help finding missing Kerry teenager

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

  • 20
  • 24
  • 27
  • 32
  • 39
  • 43
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices