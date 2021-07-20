Woman, 60s, killed in Cork after being struck by vehicle

A woman has been killed following a fatal road traffic collision in Cork this morning.

The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at around 8.15am on Greenane Street Lower in Kanturk.

The woman, aged in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body remains at the scene and will later be brought to Cork University Hospital for a post mortem examination.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The road remains closed with local diversions in place while Forensic Collision Investigators carry out a technical examination.

Gardaí in Mallow are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are appealing to any person who was on Greenane Street Lower, Kanturk, or the immediate vicinity, between 8am and 8.45am this morning to contact them.

Any road users who were in Kanturk this morning, and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, is asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.