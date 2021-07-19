Pictures: Olivia Colman takes 'Joyride' to streets of Tralee

Oscar-winner Olivia Colman has been captured filming scenes for her new feelgood movie, Joyride, outside an Irish pub on the streets of Tralee, Co. Kerry.

The Crown star was looking stylish as she shot sequences alongside locals extras on Castle St in recent days.

She has been filming around Kerry for the past week in her starring role in Joyride.

Olivia stars as a discontented mother called Joy, who ends up accidentally going on a road trip with a 12-year-old called Mully Reid when he steals a taxi she's asleep in, leading to an unlikely friendship.

Olivia Colman at the 'Joyride' production in Tralee. Locals described her as "a lady, lovely to talk to, and very polite". Picture: Domnick Walsh

Young Kildare actor Charlie Reid stars as her cheeky young sidekick in the film, which is being helmed by Emmy-wining Irish director Emer Reynolds.

Colman was pictured looking glamorous in a black floral blouse and a pair of pink slacks outside a bar that has had its name changed to The Greyhound for the production.

“She was filming on Castle St over the weekend. The crew has been around for the past few days filming in Tralee. There is lots of excitement," said a local.

"Anyone who has come across her says she is a lady, lovely to talk to, and very polite”.

Colman was also seen driving a grey BMW through the town's streets in the scene while in another shot she is pictured sitting on a bench in the street next to her young Kildare co-star Charlie Reid.

Olivia Colman at the 'Joyride' production in Tralee. She was pictured looking glamorous in a black floral blouse and a pair of pink slacks outside a bar that has had its name changed to The Greyhound for the production. Picture: Domnick Walsh

A sealed-off car park in the town was set up with cameras and production lights while extras were bussed in and out of the set.

It is understood the award-winning actress is filming on the rural roads around Brosna in North Kerry this week while she has already filmed on the popular Banna beach outside Tralee.

Siobhan O’Sullivan, Kerry Film development officer, said it is fantastic to have productions of this quality shooting in the county.

“The energy and economic impact that a production brings to a locality can’t be underestimated. This film is providing opportunities for local trainees and entry-level crew to gain experience while working in a highly professional environment. We’re thrilled to have Joyride shooting here this summer and look forward to bringing far more productions to the county.”

The story of the growing relationship between the two unlikely tearaways was created and written by screenwriter Ailbhe Keogan, who hails from Kerry.

“Siobhan and I worked closely to attract this production to Kerry. Despite its outstanding beauty and the fact the story is set here does not guarantee the production can film in a regional setting. Screen Kerry did colossal work to ensure we could compete favourably with the east coast,” she said.

Olivia Colman was also seen driving a grey BMW through the town's streets in the scene. Picture: Domnick Walsh

Olivia Colman has won numerous plaudits for her roles in productions from the Crown to the Favourite to Fleabag.

She recently starred opposite another Kildare actor when she shared the scene with Normal People actor Paul Mescal in his first feature film after the release after the coming-of-age story which became a global hit.

The British actress, along with Dakota Johnson and fellow Irish actor Jessie Buckley, were part of the ensemble cast for Lost Daughter which was filmed on location in Greece last year.