WATCH: Dolphin explores Cork city via the Lee 

Sat, 17 Jul, 2021 - 15:24
Ryan O’Rourke

People walking along the banks of the River Lee's North channel in Cork City today may have happened across an unusual tourist, with a dolphin being spotted in the river.

The aquatic visitor was spotted by a number of people this morning, including Darren Martyn, who managed to get a video of the aquatic mammal at Popes Quay, shortly before 11 this morning.

“It seemed to be hanging out around there,” said Darren, who was told that the dolphin was still on the scene about 20 minutes after he left.

“It was amazing to see it up so close, also quite odd? Like had it got lost or something?” Darren added.

By midday, a large crowd had taken to the banks of the Lee to get a look at the visitor.

Those who spot the water mammal can report their sighting to The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG), through their app, which offers them an important biological recording tool.

They can also file a report at iwdg.ie.

