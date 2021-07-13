Cork boy, 11, faces summer alone over 'unfair' school system, says mother

A summer school system for children with disabilities is “unfair”, the mother of one young Cork boy has said.

A four-week programme, known as July or Summer Provision, offers an extended school year to children with autism and intellectual disabilities.

However, Inclusion Ireland has found just over a third of special schools can offer this, mainly due to staffing challenges.

In Ballincollig, Amy O’Gorman said her son David, 11, is facing another summer alone as his school is not running the programme.

David is a wheelchair user, cannot speak, and relies on adult assistance to get out of his chair.

“The July Provision has a real positive impact for children, it’s about education and stimulation,” said Ms O’Gorman.

And for David, this is especially important now because he was barely in school this year.”

She is anxious his skills could deteriorate over the summer break, saying at St Paul’s School he does art and other “amazing activities” which keep him motivated.

“If it was a nine-week break for all children, then that would be the way it is, and we would work around that,” she said.

“But when there is something being put in place for children with special needs but my son can’t access it, then it is not fair on him.”

She knows many other parents in a similar quandary, including classmates of David’s.

Principal at St Paul’s School Anne Hartnett said the decision to stop offering July classes was extremely difficult.

“It was too dangerous; we did not have the staff who were familiar with the children,” she said.

Staff who would have worked with the children all year were exhausted. It is because special schools are not properly resourced with staff.”

Ms Hartnett said it is risky having strangers teach children with such specific needs. There is no funding to allow for hiring temporary staff for a few extra weeks in June to get to know the children.

Ms Hartnett said the demands of the summer system are very unwelcoming for special needs assistants.

Inclusion Ireland chairwoman Lorraine Dempsey said these challenges are replicated across the country.

“We know that there is significant unmet need there,” she said.

They are not going to get access to the camps every parent is desperately signing their kids up to, to keep them busy. This is a universal experience parents have.”

Ms O’Gorman said the big challenge for children like David is that they need classes given in a purpose-built building like the special school. She would bring him to another school for the summer if space was available, she said.

A Cork charity called Balance Summer Camp offers activity camps to children with disabilities, using the building of another special school.

Numbers are limited this year due to Covid, but David was able to go for five days.

“David had an absolute ball in there, but it has also highlighted to me that a camp done in a safe, purpose-built building is perfect for him,” said Ms O’Gorman.

“It highlighted even more to me that July Provision would be fantastic for David if it was offered.”

She said offering the structured July classes would mean David is only out of his routine for the month of August, instead of the whole summer.

“Nine weeks is a long time for children to be at home," she said.

Our son is comfortable in his routine, that’s important to him. He doesn’t understand about the school holidays.”

Ms Dempsey said there is the possibility of home tutoring during July, but in practice, many families have found this difficult to arrange. In her experience, some families might have multiple children with disabilities, meaning some can tolerate strangers in the house, but others would find that stressful.

It is also difficult for any families living in small homes to find space for learning.

"We need to start planning now for next year," she said.

"We need to start planning, and we need a review of what a proper programme would look like."