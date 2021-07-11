Baltimore RNLI fight blaze on boat off Sherkin Island 

No one was injured in the fire 
Baltimore RNLI responded to reports of a boat on fire off Sherkin Island in West Cork on Saturday. Picture: Sean McCarthy

Sun, 11 Jul, 2021 - 16:40
Nicole Glennon

Baltimore RNLI responded to reports of a boat on fire off Sherkin Island in West Cork on Saturday.

Under coxswain Aidan Bushe, the volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 3.34pm, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to attend a boat fire in Horseshoe Harbour.

When the Baltimore all-weather lifeboat arrived at the scene, the occupants of the rib had already been removed to another vessel and all were safe.

Baltimore RNLI tackled the blaze on the boat. Picture: Sean McCarthy
Baltimore RNLI tackled the blaze on the boat. Picture: Sean McCarthy

Volunteer crew members from the lifeboat used the onboard fire hose on the burning vessel but the rib was beyond recovery and it sank a short time later.

Conditions at sea during the call were calm with a south-westerly force 2-3 wind, no sea swell, and good visibility.

Speaking following the call out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat press officer said: “There were a number of vessels in the immediate vicinity at the time this fire broke out and Baltimore RNLI would like to thank those who assisted in bringing the occupants of the rib to safety.

“If you get into difficulty at sea or on the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”

