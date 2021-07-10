Recommendations to stop repeat of devastating Rosscarbery flooding 

Larger culverts and the installation of barriers outside properties are among the recommendations made by consultant engineers to prevent a repeat of serious flooding which hit Rosscarbery between August 13-15 last year.

Kevin Costello, a senior engineer in charge of the council's flood prevention programmes, told a meeting of the West Cork Municipal District Council that consultants had provided them with a final report suggesting short-term and long-term measures to mitigate against further flooding in the area.

Mr Costello said the flooding was caused by 230mm of rainfall, the worst recorded in the area since 1961 and described it as “an exceptional event”. It led to part of the main N71 being closed, serious damage to some road surfaces and flooding of 15 properties.

Mr Costello said culverts on the western approaches to Rosscarbery weren't large enough to take water away and debris which blocked them led to water flooding the N71.

New and larger culverts

He said a review of these culverts was “ongoing” with the OPW and it is expected to ultimately recommend new and larger culverts be installed.

Local residents in Roscarbery attempt to remove some of the flood water. Picture: Andy Gibson

He said some discussions were ongoing with the OPW about the possibility of installing domestic flood barriers and the raising of the height of certain roads to also protect vulnerable properties.

The aftermath of torrential rain which flooded Rosscarbery for a second time on August 15 last year. Picture: Andy Gibson

“We will develop a flood emergency response plan for Rosscarbery and also engage with OPW on a flood relief scheme. As we have the final report from consultants we will ramp up engagement with OPW,” Mr Costello said.

He said these formed part of the short-term recommendations and the long-term recommendation was for hydraulic modelling in advance of any significant flood relief scheme.

“The short-term recommendations are the most important at the moment. We're trying to get on with it and hopefully make progress,” Mr Costello said.

Independent councillor Declan Hurley welcomed the report.

The short-term measures will buy time, but I hope the long-term recommendations won't be a long way off. I'm concerned we'll be back here in three years' time discussing the long-term measures again.”

Gardaí check the N71 in Rosscarbery after it flooded for the second time in three days last August. Picture: Andy Gibson

Independent councillor Paul Hayes said there was a need for ongoing clearing of drains and culverts.

Mr Costello said it was difficult to predict timelines for the implementation of the short- and long-term recommendations.

“A full [flood] relief scheme is in the gift of the OPW. If culverts have to be replaced, funding will have to come from TII [because it's in charge of the N71]," Mr Costello said.

He added he was hopeful they would get approval and funding for a full flood relief scheme.