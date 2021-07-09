Funeral of Kerry boy killed in crash to take place on Saturday

Students at the Kerry school where Thomas Healy was a pupil have been urged to talk to their parents or the school about their emotions if they cannot cope with their grief over his death.

In letters to students at the Intermediate School Killorglin (ISK) and to their parents, pupils are being urged to talk about their feelings and that help is at hand if they need it.

Tributes have also been pouring in in memory of the 14-year-old, who died in the early hours of Wednesday morning after the car he was driving went out of control and hit a tree.

In a statement on its Facebook page, staff at his Intermediate School Killorglin, said: “All at the ISK are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden and tragic death of student Thomas Healy.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, classmates and all who knew Thomas. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

On the Facebook page for Killarney Athletic FC, who he played for, a statement read: “We at Killarney Athletic are deeply shocked and saddened on hearing of the sudden passing of our U15/16 Player, Thomas Healy.

“Thomas always represented the blues with great heart enthusiasm, determination and respect.”

Tributes have also been coming on the condolences section of his Rip.ie page.

They include words from the family of a former teammate of his at Killarney Athletic U16 who said how “he has been taken far too young”.

Another family spoke of his being “a young life ended far too soon”.

In a letter to students yesterday, staff at ISK told them: “We are deeply saddened by the sudden death of this wonderful boy.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

“We also pray for a recovery for his friend, Alfie.”

The school, which will be open today from 10am until 12pm, told them that there is much “valuable advice available”.

But they said it is of “primary importance” for them not to feel that they are dealing with their grief and emotions over Thomas’ death on their own.

And they told them: “If you do need assistance please talk to someone.

“Young people frequently turn to social media to see what others are saying, or to find out more.

“At these times it is important that you are extremely sensitive and careful about what you post.”

Parents were told: “It is possible your child may have some feelings that he/she may like to discuss with you.

“You can help your child by taking time to listen and encouraging them to express their feelings.

“It is important to give truthful information that is appropriate to their age.

“Over the course of the coming days, please keep an eye on your child and allow him/her to express their feelings without criticism."

Students will form a guard of honour for Thomas on Saturday after his funeral Mass.