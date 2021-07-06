Munster bathers warned of venomous fish that may be lurking in the sand

The vast majority of stings from the weever are the result of unsuspecting beachgoers accidentally stepping or placing their hands on them
Munster bathers warned of venomous fish that may be lurking in the sand

The head of a weever fish concealed in the sand. Picture: iStock

Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 12:49
Steven Heaney

People visiting beaches in the southwest are being warned to be on the lookout for fish with a nasty sting that may be lurking in the sand.

Over the past month, there have been reports of swimmers spotting weevers — small venomous fish — on beaches around Munster.

Most often grey or brown in colour, the 15cm fish can be quite difficult to spot as it tends to bury itself in the sand, leaving only its eyes, mouth, and its stinging spine exposed.

It hides in the sand waiting for its prey to pass by, and to avoid being preyed upon. 

"We have two types of weever in Ireland — the lesser and the greater,” said Kevin Flannery, a marine biologist at Oceanworld Aquarium in Dingle.

"The greater is offshore, but it’s always been the lesser one onshore that people have come across.”

The vast majority of stings from the weever are the result of unsuspecting beachgoers accidentally stepping or placing their hands on them.

"They tend not to like places where people would walk, but you do sometimes find them if you go off the beaten track," Mr Flanney said. 

A 'severely, severely painful' sting

Weevers are more likely to be seen in the hours before and after low tide, especially in late summer.

Mr Flannery said the fish’s sting - which comes from a syringe-like spine on their fin - can be "severely, severely painful." 

A sting from a weever can cause itching, swelling, numbness, nausea, headaches, lightheadedness, and abdominal cramps.

In rare cases, the sting can lead to respiratory problems, seizures, anaphylactic shock, and unconsciousness. 

Depending on the severity of the sting and the individual’s reaction, it can take anything from a few hours to a few days to fully recover.

To treat the sting, Mr Flannery said the best thing to do is to apply hot water to the affected area as soon as possible — up to 40 degrees or as much as the sufferer can bear — to aid in the breakdown of the weever's venom. 

If more severe symptoms and resulting pain persist, medical attention should be sought.

So what can you do to stop yourself from falling foul of the weever fish? 

Mr Flannery's advice is to wear flip-flops or other footwear if venturing to a more out-of-the-way area of the beach, particularly before or after low tide.

"The fish have always been found in Irish waters. If you are going wandering, keep an eye out and avoid them, and do not try to pick them up under any circumstances," he said. 

Read More

'Shock and delight': Lucky Cork winner collects €2.5m lotto win

More in this section

Coast Guard helicopter missing Lifeguard, 20s, dies after surfing incident in west Clare
Jockeys Emergency Fund pledges €250k to Cork-based air ambulance Jockeys Emergency Fund pledges €250k to Cork-based air ambulance
Children's play centre in Limerick closed over breach of Covid-19 rules Children's play centre in Limerick closed over breach of Covid-19 rules
weaver fishkerry oceanworld
Munster bathers warned of venomous fish that may be lurking in the sand

'Shock and delight': Lucky Cork winner collects €2.5m lotto win

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 3, 2021

  • 29
  • 30
  • 36
  • 38
  • 44
  • 45
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices