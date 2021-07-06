'Shock and delight': Lucky Cork winner collects €2.5m lotto win

"A happy mix of shock and delight" is how the Cork winner of almost €2.5m has described the feeling.

Scooping a life-changing €2,469,871, the lucky Leesider said they intend on taking their time and "carefully plan" what they next.

The winning ticket for the draw on May 27 was bought in O'Connell's Foodstore in Myrtleville, Co Cork.

"I’m going to take my time for now and let the news properly sink in before I decide what to do," the lucky winner said.

“I still can’t quite believe my luck."

The winner, who has yet to be identified, said it wasn't easy going to sleep that night and the next day was one of "shock and delight".

“I checked my ticket that night after the draw and as I went through the draw results, I just couldn’t believe that every number was matching the ones printed on my ticket," they said.

"By the time I got through the results, I was definitely feeling overwhelmed."

Meanwhile, the following week on June 5, a syndicate in Galway became the lucky winners of a similar amount - €2,475,303 - after buying an online ticket.

A spokesperson for the group said they were in complete shock when they found out they had won the jackpot prize.

“It was about an hour after the draw when I realized that we had won," they said.

"I am used to receiving the emails to say ‘you have won a prize’ for when we might have matched three numbers or something similar but it’s definitely never been anything like this before."

They added: "We’re all still so delighted with the good news and can’t quite believe our luck.”

Wednesday night's jackpot is heading for an estimated €5.2m.