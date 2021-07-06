'Shock and delight': Lucky Cork winner collects €2.5m lotto win

The winning ticket for the draw on May 27 was bought in O'Connell's Foodstore in Myrtelville, Co Cork.
'Shock and delight': Lucky Cork winner collects €2.5m lotto win

The winning ticket for the draw on May 27 was bought in O'Connell's Foodstore in MyrtlEville, Co Cork. Picture: John Allen / Mac Innes Photography

Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 12:19
Greg Murphy

"A happy mix of shock and delight" is how the Cork winner of almost €2.5m has described the feeling.

Scooping a life-changing €2,469,871, the lucky Leesider said they intend on taking their time and "carefully plan" what they next.

The winning ticket for the draw on May 27 was bought in O'Connell's Foodstore in Myrtleville, Co Cork.

"I’m going to take my time for now and let the news properly sink in before I decide what to do," the lucky winner said.

“I still can’t quite believe my luck."

The winner, who has yet to be identified, said it wasn't easy going to sleep that night and the next day was one of "shock and delight".

“I checked my ticket that night after the draw and as I went through the draw results, I just couldn’t believe that every number was matching the ones printed on my ticket," they said.

"By the time I got through the results, I was definitely feeling overwhelmed."

Meanwhile, the following week on June 5, a syndicate in Galway became the lucky winners of a similar amount - €2,475,303 - after buying an online ticket.

A spokesperson for the group said they were in complete shock when they found out they had won the jackpot prize.

“It was about an hour after the draw when I realized that we had won," they said.

"I am used to receiving the emails to say ‘you have won a prize’ for when we might have matched three numbers or something similar but it’s definitely never been anything like this before."

They added: "We’re all still so delighted with the good news and can’t quite believe our luck.”

Wednesday night's jackpot is heading for an estimated €5.2m.

Read More

'Donate a slate' to save clubhouse of Limerick rowing club

More in this section

Coast Guard helicopter missing Lifeguard, 20s, dies after surfing incident in west Clare
Jockeys Emergency Fund pledges €250k to Cork-based air ambulance Jockeys Emergency Fund pledges €250k to Cork-based air ambulance
Children's play centre in Limerick closed over breach of Covid-19 rules Children's play centre in Limerick closed over breach of Covid-19 rules
The greater weever dug in the sandy bottom, Adriatic Sea in Croatia

Munster bathers warned of venomous fish that may be lurking in the sand

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 3, 2021

  • 29
  • 30
  • 36
  • 38
  • 44
  • 45
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices