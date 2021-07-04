Kinsale RNLI rescues former stage manager with world's biggest rock bands off Old Head

Pete Currier, a 68-year-old,had been solo sailing from Grenada to Wales when he encountered some trouble
Kinsale RNLI rescues former stage manager with world's biggest rock bands off Old Head

Peter Currier being welcomed to safety by his family Piers Currier, Cara Tremayne and Shia Tremayne. The family thanked Kinsale RNLI volunteers Jonathan Connor, Felix Millner and Patryk Mierzejewski who went to his aid. #kinsale #SavingLivesAtSea #RNLI. Picture: RNLI Kinsale Facebook

Sun, 04 Jul, 2021 - 16:30
Neil Michael

A former stage manager with some of the world’s best-known rock bands has been rescued off the Cork coast.

Pete Currier, who has worked with the likes of UB40, Prince, Nirvana and U2, was on his way to Wales aboard his yacht Sea Symphony when he got into trouble.

RNLI Kinsale came to the rescue of the father-of-three, from Birmingham, and towed him to safety.

The crew of the Miss Sally Anne Baggy II helped the lone 68-year-old sailor, who was on the final leg of an epic voyage from Carriacou, one of the three islands of Grenada,  bordering the eastern Caribbean Sea and western Atlantic Ocean
— a distance of almost 6,500 km. 

He left on May 13 but lost all engine and most of his battery power three weeks into his journey and ended up travelling under sail alone.

But by the time he was within sight of the Old Head of Kinsale, he had lost most of his sails.

By extraordinary coincidence, his two daughters and son all live in West Cork and were able to meet him outside the RNLI Kinsale station for a family reunion.

Peter Currier outside  Kinsale RNLI station. Picture: RNLI Kinsale Facebook
Peter Currier outside  Kinsale RNLI station. Picture: RNLI Kinsale Facebook

A clearly grateful Pete posted on the RNLI Facebook page: “The RNLI Kinsale are some of the nicest people I have ever met.

“Their expertise and commitment leave me humbled.

“It is an institution I have always supported and will do so for the rest of my days.” 

Moored in Kinsale harbour, he is a world away from his former job, working alongside some of the biggest names in the rock world.

Indeed, he has worked with some many of them from the 1960s to the early 2000s that he can't even remember them all. U2 stand out, though he isn't sure which tour it was, though from his description it could well have been the PopMart Tour in the early 1990s.

Looking through his Facebook page, which recounts details of his travels from Grenada, there is a smattering of images of him with various bands and their road crew. Memories of his time working with them will doubtless help fill the time as he waits to fix his boat.

Of his rescuers, he said: “They took me to the lifeboat station for a hot shower, told me repeatedly what a lovely boat and even offered to take my laundry home and wash it for me.”

He bought the boat, a Formosa 51(ft) built in 1979 and which sleeps 8 in 3 cabins, in January 2020, and he is in the process of restoring and has so far invested €90,000 in it. He has set up a GoFundMe page in the hopes of securing some help to raise the funds.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/sea-symphony

More in this section

Cork's shopping crisis: 'Sound' retailers won't be out the Gap anytime soon  Cork's shopping crisis: 'Sound' retailers won't be out the Gap anytime soon 
Gifted Cork musician hopes to change views on autism Gifted Cork musician hopes to change views on autism
'Ticket to freedom': Vaccine misinformation online won't stop Cork's young getting a jab  'Ticket to freedom': Vaccine misinformation online won't stop Cork's young getting a jab 
kinsale rnlirnlipete currieru2popmart tour
Kinsale RNLI rescues former stage manager with world's biggest rock bands off Old Head

Tributes paid after death of 'formidable' Barry Group founder James A Barry

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 3, 2021

  • 29
  • 30
  • 36
  • 38
  • 44
  • 45
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices