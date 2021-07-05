American couple invests €2m to restore ancestral home of Art Ó Laoghaire in the Lee Valley

An American woman and her husband are set to pour their hearts, and up to €2m, into the restoration of the last known standing castle of her O’Leary clan ancestors in the Lee Valley.

Airline pilots Shawn and Tom Carlson unveiled the ambitious vision for medieval Carrignacurra Castle, a landmark protected structure on the banks of the Lee near Inchigeela in Co Cork yesterday, as they marked American Independence Day and the official start of major construction on the site.

And they have pledged to share the finished building with the world in the hope it will act as an “economic engine” for the region.

They have relocated to Ireland with their children, Morgan, 18, and John, 16, who are both studying classical ballet, and their friend, Sophie Ellis, 19, to oversee work on what they have decided to call by its original Irish name: Carraig na Curragh.

“We are all in on this. This is taking everything we have,” Tom said.

“But how can you not? Given its connection to Shawn’s family, we were reluctant to let someone else do it and make it a private home.

“We can’t keep it for ourselves. We need to share it with O’Learys worldwide and with the local community.”

Shawn, née O’Leary, 59, a first officer with American Airlines who flies Boeing 787 Dreamliners for a living, is a direct descendant of Cornelius Ó Laoghaire, who fled to America in 1773 after he fatally shot the sheriff, Morris, to avenge the death of his brother, Art Ó Laoghaire who was immortalised by his widow, Eibhlín Dubh Ní Chonaill, in the epic Irish lament, Caoineadh Airt Uí Laoghaire.

As the couple researched Shawn’s incredible family history, they discovered that Carrignacurra Castle, the last standing O’Leary castle, was for sale and they decided they had to at least visit it.

Shawn said: “We visited on a bleak January day and stood in the ruins of the castle and I thought, ‘this is insane. There is no way this would work’. I just felt there was too much to take on but I just felt it growing on us, and then we bought it.”

But despite the challenges they know lie ahead, Tom said the family is committed to the sensitive restoration of the building and to realising the full potential of its economic, cultural, and heritage value to the region.

They hope to use it as a museum, as a heritage centre, as a community hub, as a stop-off for tourists en route to Co Kerry, and that it will become a beacon in rural Cork for the Irish diaspora, helping to attract new visitors and economic activity to the region.

Carrignacurra Castle was probably built around 1575 to defend a ford across the River Lee. It was originally the seat of the O’Leary family, before it was captured by the O’Sullivan clan and eventually fell derelict.

Its most recent owners, an English couple, made a start on renovations but abandoned the work before it was finished.

Shawn and Tom now have planning permission from Cork County Council to carry out renovations and alterations, including repairs to existing walls, the reconstruction of battlements, and the replacement of the roof. It is being overseen by archaeologists, architects, and craftsmen. The couple praised Cork County Council for its support.

Shawn said the entire process, from seeing the castle’s ‘for sale’ ad, to buying it and now finally embarking on its restoration, has been a remarkable journey of discovery for her.

“I remember growing up hearing family lore and when we saw the castle for the first time, I realised that our family story was actually the history of the Lee Valley,” she said.

Their project manager, Ella Goddin, said the Lee Valley “took one for the team” when it was flooded in 1954 to facilitate the building of two hydro-electric dams and this project is a chance for the team to do something for Inchigeela.