'Ticket to freedom': Vaccine misinformation online won't stop Cork's young getting a jab 

Misinformation spread on social media may be the biggest obstacle to some young people availing of early Covid vaccinations while the majority are keen to take it, young people on the streets of Cork city said on Friday.

Those aged 18 and older have been offered early access to the one-shot Janssen or the two-shot Astra Zeneca vaccines.

The move is an attempt to boost vaccinations before the Delta variant sparks a potential fourth wave in Ireland, although the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) said that mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna were still preferable for those aged 18-49 due to the risk of rare blood clots from adenoviral vector vaccines (AstraZeneca and Janssen).

Although not a representative sample of the population, all young people who the Irish Examiner spoke to in Cork City on Friday welcomed the news and said they were either already vaccinated or were eager to receive their first shots.

Róisín McDonnell, 22, a medical student at UCC, said: "I think there’s a lot of scaremongering in the media that young people won’t take it [the Covid vaccine]. But I’ve spoken to a lot of young people, and even young people in hospitals where I've worked who are not necessarily healthcare workers all seem to be really excited to get the vaccine just because it is your ticket to freedom I suppose, to show that we’re progressing forward."

Clíodhna Spriggs: 'I got mine already through work and I’m delighted I have it.' Picture: Denis Minihane

Her friend Shauna Bell, 22, a speech and language therapy student in UCC agrees.

She believes most of her peers are keen to get the vaccine. But she acknowledged that may not be the same for everyone.

"I think scaremongering, particularly on social media has contributed towards any scepticism just because it’s a platform where anyone can share their opinions. There’s no regulation."

But due to the threat of the Delta variant, Niac has now allowed everyone under 40 to chose to receive either the Johnson & Johnson or the Astra Zeneca vaccines to speed up vaccinations.

Ashley Furlong, 24, from Thurles, Co Tipperary, had already received one dose of the Pfizer jab two weeks ago when her GP had a surplus and called her in.

Ashley Furlong and Eoin O'Sullivan: 'If it means we can get back to normal then we need to take it'. Picture: Denis Minihane

“If it means we can get back to normal then we need to take it,” she said.

Her partner, Eoin O’Sullivan, 25, from Douglas, Cork, said: “I’m definitely getting it. It’s been a waiting game up to now.

"With the likes of Johnson & Johnson, you can just rock into a pharmacy and get the one jab.

Everyone wants the Pfizer one at the moment but time will tell when the evidence comes out about what actually is best."

Aoibhín O'Donoghue: 'I think some people are apprehensive but I think the majority will be OK with it.' Picture: Denis Minihane

Aoibhín O’Donoghue, 18, from Clare, also welcomed the news.

"I think young people have missed out on a lot. I’ll definitely be getting it. I think most people will [get it] but it depends on the kind of media you consume. I think some people are apprehensive but I think the majority will be OK with it.

"We’re the last people to get the vaccine, it has been hard watching older people getting it. I think young people have missed out on a lot – socialising, travelling, and particularly those in college."

Lily Price: 'I’m so excited, I can’t wait to get my freedom back.' Picture: Denis Minihane

Her friend Lilly Price, also 18 and from Clare, said: "I’m so excited, I can’t wait to get my freedom back. And to not have to worry about grandparents and older relatives so much. It’s really great news. I cannot wait to go travelling and I did my Leaving Cert a couple of weeks ago so I’m hoping to get normal college, so very exciting.

"Everyone that I’ve spoken to is really excited about it. The only thing that might stand in the way is that it’s hard to monitor the information that’s going around about the vaccine on social media, there can be false information. But I think in general people are sick of the pandemic and restrictions in general so I think they’ll get it."

Annie McEldowney: 'I’m delighted. We’ve been locked up for so long'. Picture: Denis Minihane

Annie McEldowney, 18, from Clare, said she “can’t wait” to get the vaccine:

“I’m delighted. We’ve been locked up for so long. Just to feel safer in myself, it would be great to get it.

I’d take any of them, just put it in my arm at this stage!"

Clíodhna Spriggs, 19, from Clare, said: “I think it’s great that more people are able to get vaccinated and that anyone who does want to be vaccinated has the opportunity to get it done.

“I got mine already through work and I’m delighted I have it.

"I think a lot of people will be apprehensive about getting it. There’s a lot of news going around, you hear different contrasting views on it and you just have to make up your mind and go with what you believe is right."

Orla Commons: 'I’m a big fan of travel and getting the vaccine will mean we’ll be able to go.' Picture: Denis Minihane

Orla Commons, 18, from Clare said: “I think it’s great news. I’m really happy with it. I will definitely get one. I’m a big fan of travel and getting the vaccine will mean we’ll be able to go."

Although she believes some people may be apprehensive about taking the vaccine because of how quickly it was brought to market, she believes the majority will take it.

"I think the majority will be happy to go for it.

"But there is some negative information about it. I think vaccines are always something people are slightly concerned about," she said.