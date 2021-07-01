Nursing board deliberates on male nurse who made living from prostitution with his wife 

A male nurse convicted of making a living from prostitution with his wife told gardaí they did not know this is illegal in Ireland and did it to fund their children’s education.

A Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland committee heard details of the man's Ennis District Court conviction for aiding and abetting prostitution in the family home. The court had fined the couple €600 each and they did not appeal.

A complaint was made to the nursing board following that court decision. Mr David Navaro, a Spanish national, faces an allegation of misconduct for allegedly bringing the nursing profession into disrepute.

Mr Navaro, formerly a nurse in a Co Clare nursing home, did not attend the hearing in Dublin. A barrister acting for the NMBI chief executive said he was informed of proceedings.

Mr Navaro 'co-operated fully'

Evidence was heard from Detective Garda Damien O’Connor of Ennis Garda Station who said Mr Navaro fully co-operated with the investigation.

He said Mr Navaro and his wife worked together, adding: “they only participated in these acts together.”

Det Gda O’Connor said: “He outlined that they had children in college in Spain, and that this was for their education.”

Gardaí needed to explain to the couple what they were doing is illegal in Ireland, he said.

“He wasn’t aware that it was an offence, that’s what he outlined to me,” he said.

Couple advertised on escort website

The couple had advertised on an escort website Escort Ireland.

Their income was between €4,000-€5,000 per month from this, he said, and they charged €200 an hour.

The Fitness to Practice committee also heard evidence from Detective Garda Noelle Bergin that a garda had been observing the house in 2016.

“He came to the conclusion that brothel-keeping was going on at that address,” she said.

The fitness to practice committee was advised having a conviction does not necessarily amount to professional misconduct.

They must consider whether Mr Navaro brought the nursing profession into disrepute and if, by admitting to aiding and abetting prostitution, this amounts to professional misconduct.

No findings announced

The inquiry concluded for the committee to deliberate, and no findings were announced.

It is not yet known when a decision will be made.

In 2018, the Irish Examiner reported from Ennis District Court that David Navaro (then 50) and his Brazilian-born wife, Celia Galan (then 41) arrived into Ireland from Barcelona in 2015.

According to Insp Tom Kennedy on July 23, 2016, gardaí entered the home at Station View, Ennis, and discovered a laptop, phone, and notebook with clients’ names and an Escort Ireland advert on the laptop confirming that prostitution was being conducted at the property. Mr Navaro and his wife were advertising themselves as "Anne and Peter".

In the court, solicitor for the couple, Daragh Hassett, said his clients were not aware what they were doing was illegal here. He said they had to leave Clare.