Teen loses battle for life after quad bike fall

Patrick McKeogh died following a farming accident.

Thu, 01 Jul, 2021 - 12:32
Sean Ryan

A 16-year-old boy from Ballina in Co Tipperary has died following a tragic farming accident.

Patrick McKeogh from Inchadrinagh was seriously injured in the accident last Monday. 

Patrick had been on life-support following a fall from a quad bike last Monday.

Patrick was a third-year student at Saint Anne’s Community College in Killaloe in County Clare. 

The Health and Safety Authority is carrying out an investigation into the tragedy. 

The school left a post on its website appealing for prayers for Patrick and his family.

Local councillor Phil Bugler (FG) extended her ‘’sympathy to the family at this very sad time. It is an awful tragedy’’. 

Patrick is survived by his father Martin, mother Margaret, brothers Adam and Wayne, sisters Lauren and Melissia.

The teenager's funeral will take place on Saturday.

