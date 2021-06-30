Man, 60s, killed in Limerick collision

The incident occurred shortly before 2.30pm today on the Murroe Road in Annacotty
Wed, 30 Jun, 2021 - 16:46
Caitlín Griffin

A man in his 60s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Limerick

The incident occurred shortly before 2.30pm today on the Murroe Road in Annacotty.

The man, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local diversions are in place as the road remains closed for forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witness to come forward and are asking any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

