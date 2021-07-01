€10m Limerick greenway to open to public

A €10m scenic route, which is earmarked to be transformative for West Limerick Region, will open to the public today.

The Limerick Greenway, which consists of 40km of newly renovated, scenic off-road walking and cycling route will connect the three market towns of Rathkeale, Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale.

The project is the biggest outdoor tourism amenity ever undertaken in Limerick by Limerick City and County Council.

Following the same path on which the Limerick to Kerry train used to run, walkers can grab a glimpse of the railway’s past, with the project including the restoration of two 19th-century station houses at Ardagh and Barnagh, the renovation of the Barnagh train tunnel, and the complete resurfacing of the route.

Emma Noreen, 5, and Sarah Ruttle, 10, at Barnagh. Picture: Seán Curtin, True Media

Deep-set in the rolling hills and spanning agriculture of West Limerick, the greenway can be accessed from the towns and villages of Ardagh, Rathkeale, Newcastle West, Barnagh, Templeglantine and Abbeyfeale, with a wealth of shops, restaurants, cafes, public amenities, and accommodation options.

According to Limerick City and County Council chief executive Pat Daly, trojan work has gone into making the opening of the greenway possible this summer despite the pandemic.

“Although construction ceased earlier this year, causing significant delays to timelines, our ambition for the greenway never faltered. Now due to the tireless work of so many, we are delighted to open it this week,” Mr Daly added.

Rachael Conway and Padraig Fogarty at Tullig Wood on the Limerick Greenway. Picture: Seán Curtin, True Media

Mr Daly added that the greenway will help to balance investment across the county and give a boost to areas beyond the urban draw of Limerick city.

“The towns of Rathkeale, Newcastle West, and Abbeyfeale already have so much to offer, and the greenway will be pivotal in assisting them, and the region as a whole, to thrive and flourish,” he said.

The Limerick Greenway project has been led by Limerick City and County Council with funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development, Department of Transport and Fáilte Ireland.

On the route, visitors can pass through the 115m Barnagh train tunnel and cross the cast-iron Ferguson’s Viaduct, both restored relics of the 19th-century trainline.

The view at Ardagh on the Limerick Greenway. Picture: Seán Curtin, True Media.

Visitors can also tour Desmond Castle in Newcastle West, visit the village of Ardagh where the iconic Ardagh Chalice was discovered, and explore the unique musical tradition of the Sliabh Luachra region in Abbeyfeale and Templeglantine.

Activities across the region include fishing on the River Deel in Rathkeale, golf and horse riding in Newcastle West, and public parks and playgrounds, including a skatepark at Castle Demesne in Newcastle West.

Gordon Daly, director of services at Limerick City and County Council, said: “The past 16 months have shown the value of outdoor amenities, and the Limerick Greenway aligns with the Government’s strategy to invest in infrastructure that support healthy lifestyles and sustainable travel options.”