Plans to make Cork beaches more accessible to wheelchair users

Plans are being drawn up to make a number of beaches in Co Cork more accessible to wheelchair users and others with mobility issues by next summer.

Currently, only one beach is operating a specialised wheelchair-user service and the council has sought funding from the Government's outdoor recreation scheme to upgrade beach access infrastructure and purchase specialised equipment at a number of other locations.

All-terrain wheelchairs

This may include special mats laid on the sand and the purchase of special all-terrain wheelchairs which can be immersed in the water and adapted for use on kayaks.

County council chief executive Tim Lucey said he was hoping to open up access at more beaches for those with mobility issues, but this would be dependent on voluntary groups helping to administer booking the new wheelchairs and to store them, as is being done at the Warren beach near Rosscarbery.

Mr Lucey said the council was keen to work with such groups and to provide physical infrastructure, which was being worked on with municipal districts in control of popular beaches. “We are very keen to do a lot more. Please God by next year we will have more improvements,” he added.

Unanimous support

Mr Lucey made the comments after Sinn Féin councillor Danielle Twomey won unanimous support from fellow councillors to urge the council to purchase 'Hippocampe chairs,' which are even more versatile than the one used at the Warren.

“They provide access to swimming, can be adapted for use on a kayak and can be immersed in water. This wheelchair allows access to all types of terrain,” Ms Twomey said.

She said the topography of some beaches would mean the type of wheelchair stationed at the Warren could not be used, but the Hippocampe version can be used anywhere.

Social Democrats councillor Ross O'Connell said people were crying out for such facilities at Barleycove beach. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Independent councillor Paul Hayes said the beach wheelchair at the Warren “is a huge success” and the local pitch and putt club helps administer it.

“We're looking at introducing the same type of service in Inchydoney. The local camogie club fundraised to purchase two [beach-friendly wheelchairs] there,” Mr Hayes said.

Social Democrats councillor Ross O'Connell said people were crying out for such facilities at Barleycove beach, “which is now one of the top attractions in the country.”

Fine Gael councillor Kevin Murphy pointed out that Garretstown beach has a wheelchair-accessible ramp, but wheelchairs then get bogged down in the sand.

Independent councillor Mary Linehan-Foley said the solution to that was to lay down special mats on the sand.