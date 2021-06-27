Could it be you? Clare punter scoops €1m jackpot

The winning numbers in the Lotto Daily Millions draw were 06, 12, 18, 34, 35, and 36 with a bonus of 39
Could it be you? Clare punter scoops €1m jackpot

There was no winner of Saturday night’s jackpot which now heads for an estimated €4.5 million on June 30.

Sun, 27 Jun, 2021 - 12:35
Nicole Glennon

One lucky punter in the Banner county has scooped Saturday's €1m Daily Million jackpot.

The National Lottery is urging Clare players to check their tickets to see whether they have won the life-changing sum of €1m.

The winning numbers were 06, 12, 18, 34, 35, and 36 with a bonus of 39.

Lotto bosses have confirmed a notification has been sent to the winner’s online account along with an email encouraging them to make contact to claim their winnings.

There was no winner of Saturday night’s jackpot which now heads for an estimated €4.5 million on June 30.

Read More

Panned 'Wild Mountain Thyme' proves to be a smash hit ... for Tourism Ireland 

More in this section

Overrun Emergency Departments can expect 'apocalyptic' conditions this winter, medic warns Overrun Emergency Departments can expect 'apocalyptic' conditions this winter, medic warns
Man, 20s, arrested following €140k cocaine seizure in Galway Man, 20s, arrested following €140k cocaine seizure in Galway
Paedophile attended scout event with 5,000 children in 2018 despite complaints about behaviour Paedophile attended scout event with 5,000 children in 2018 despite complaints about behaviour
Could it be you? Clare punter scoops €1m jackpot

Gardaí seek help locating missing Tipperary man

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 26, 2021

  • 10
  • 14
  • 21
  • 22
  • 35
  • 44
  • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices