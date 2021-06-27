Could it be you? Clare punter scoops €1m jackpot

One lucky punter in the Banner county has scooped Saturday's €1m Daily Million jackpot.

The National Lottery is urging Clare players to check their tickets to see whether they have won the life-changing sum of €1m.

The winning numbers were 06, 12, 18, 34, 35, and 36 with a bonus of 39.

Lotto bosses have confirmed a notification has been sent to the winner’s online account along with an email encouraging them to make contact to claim their winnings.

There was no winner of Saturday night’s jackpot which now heads for an estimated €4.5 million on June 30.