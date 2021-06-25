Limerick gardaí seek clarity on use of discretion for policing outdoor drinking 

The Limerick branch of the Garda Representative Association (GRA) has sought clarity on the use of discretion when policing the pandemic due to fears gardaí will be disciplined for being too lenient in enforcing laws around street drinking.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has instructed members of the force to use discretion when policing pubs and restaurants that are serving customers in temporary outdoor seating areas, in breach of the law, despite local authorities giving permission for such areas to be set up.

However, the Limerick branch of the GRA said there is a real fear of using discretion among frontline gardaí and claimed “morale is on the floor” within the Limerick Garda Division, due to an ongoing criminal investigation led by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI), into suspicions about how gardaí dealt with the public in relation to alleged road traffic incidents.

'Fear of internal discipline'

“There is a real fear of internal discipline, criminal investigation and potential imprisonment involved. Society has a right to have trust and confidence in their police force," a statement from the GRA said.

The Limerick GRA group said gardaí had “for 99 years, used discretion responsibly, competently without fear or favour”.

The GRA claimed there is 'utter confusion and fear' within the Limerick Garda Division 'with members finding themselves in a situation where they are now directed to use discretion in one set of circumstance but not another'.

It added: “Since November 2019, a criminal investigation has been ongoing relating to what the GRA in Limerick believes is unequivocally related to the use of discretion in minor offences under the Road Traffic Act.

"Approximately 50 gardaí have been interviewed, with the final number expected to be close to 200. This does not take into account retired gardaí and members of the public.

"We are now directed to use discretion under various other acts of legislation.”

'Utter confusion and fear'

The statement added: “Correspondence has been submitted by the GRA in Limerick to our chief superintendent seeking urgent clarity on the use of discretion, which has been a cornerstone of the policing response for almost 100 years.”

Frontline gardaí say they are paranoid that if they apply even the most minor discretion in relation to a member of the public, who they consider to have a reasonable excuse, it might land them in hot water.

Garda management has been contacted for comment.